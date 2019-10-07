EDWARDSVILLE - Highlighted by back-to-back no-hitters, SIUE softball cruised Saturday to a pair of exhibition victories over Parkland College in exhibition play at Cougar Field.

Emily Ingles tossed a five-inning no-hitter in game one with an 11-0 victory. Kennedy Lehn followed that up with a six-inning perfect game and an 8-0 win.

"We had a really good practice the day before so I think that led us into focusing on today," said Ingles, who struck out 10 and walked one batter.

Lehn sent down all 18 hitters she faced, fanning six and using just 60 pitches.

"I didn't really think about it. I just throw the ball in," added Lehn.

SIUE's offense also turned it up a notch, hitting .472 for the weekend. Zoe Schafer went 5 for 5 on the day. Kloe Hilbrenner blasted a two-run homer in inning two of game one.

"Our players did a phenomenal job this week of staying focus and paying attention to the little things," said SIUE Head Coach Jessica Jones.

The Cougars are back in action Sunday for a noon doubleheader against Jefferson College.

