EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer, fresh off its longest run in the NCAA Tournament since returning to Division I, has earned a Top 25 national ranking.

The Cougars (10-5-7) are ranked 22nd in the final National Poll from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA). It is the first time SIUE has appeared in the final NSCAA poll since returning to Division I play.

SIUE also checks in at No. 15 in TopDrawerSoccer.com's postseason Top 25.

The Cougars finished the season in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division I Tournament. SIUE knocked out a pair of ranked opponents, Michigan State (ranked 13th at the time) and Butler (No. 11) on its way to the third round. The Cougars fell to eventual national runner-up, Wake Forest, 2-1 in the Sweet 16.

