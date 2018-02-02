EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville softball family got a little larger Thursday evening as the newest Cougar, six-year-old Karlie Maine, signed her letter of intent at the Vadalabene Center, thanks to the help of the Cougars and Team Impact.

“Karlie is a very courageous, resilient, smiling, happy young lady,” Cougars Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. “I think that it’s a very good lesson for everyone. For our team to be involved with someone like Karlie, I think is huge. It’s certainly inspirational and we’re very excited to have her as a part of our program.”

Montgomery said she isn’t sure how Karlie will be utilized on the field yet but Karlie has already brought a lot of fun to the team. Karlie said she has her eyes set on short stop though.

“We’re going to have to see how she does and see how she wears that helmet,” Montgomery said. “We’ve got her swinging already, so she’s already hitting the ball pretty good, she may have to be a pinch hitter,”

This is the first time the Cougars have worked with Team Impact, a national non-profit that pairs children with special circumstances with collegiate athletic team, Montgomery said.

“We are very fortunate to be paired with Karlie and her family,” Montgomery said. “They’re a very good organization. We’ve been trying to get involved with them for quite sometime, it’s just finding a match in your area. We were very excited when we found out Karlie lived so close, it was just a very good match for us.”

Although Karlie’s letter of intent is for two years, Montgomery said there is a very good chance Karlie will be sticking around.

“We might just keep her around for a long time,” she said.

One of Karlie’s new teammates said they’re all very excited to call her their teammate. “Your commitment to this team is very special to us and we are eager to start your training,” one Cougar said.

After signing all of her paperwork, Karlie was presented with very own Cougars jersey.

Karlie’s mother, Marsha, said the family was contacted about Team IMPACT right after Christmas and was surprised to see an organization like this right in their own backyard.

“It’s very special. She’s come a long way, just to see the fight that she at birth and how well she’s doing now,” Marsha in regards to a heart condition Karlie was diagnosed with at birth. “With her wanting to play ball it’s neat that she gets to learn the techniques from somebody professional.”

