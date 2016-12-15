EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE senior Austin Ledbetter (St. Charles, Mo.) is one of 53 NCAA Division I college players invited to the 2017 adidas Major League Soccer (MLS) Player Combine.

The MLS Combine takes place Jan. 8-12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Invited players are then eligible to be selected in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, which takes place Jan. 13 in Los Angeles.

Ledbetter, the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, was recently selected as an All-West Region first team pick by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA).

The Cougar defender led SIUE's backline which allowed a goals against average of 0.71. He also tied for the team lead in goals with six while starting all 22 games. He and his teammates advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Division I Tournament, SIUE's farthest run into the NCAA Division I Tournament since advancing to the national semifinals in 1982.

Ledbetter is the fourth SIUE player in the last three seasons to participate in the MLS Combine. SIUE alumni Matt Polster (No. 7 overall) and Christian Volesky each participated in the 2015 MLS Combine and were subsequently drafted on the first day of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft by the Chicago Fire and Portland Timbers, respectively. Justin Bilyeu was invited to the 2016 MLC Combine and was drafted by the New York Red Bulls (No. 18 overall).

