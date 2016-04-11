EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has named Jim Monahan as director of graduate and international admission. Monahan assumes his SIUE responsibilities beginning Monday, May 16.

Susan Morgan, PhD, associate dean for research and graduate studies in the SIUE Graduate School led the search committee.

“Jim has a strong history of working collaboratively with colleagues across two institutions to lead highly successful student recruitment efforts, including developing and implementing successful grant proposals,” Morgan said.

Monahan brings more than 15 years of experience in higher education. He arrives at SIUE after serving as director of the Office of International and Cultural Affairs at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, where he works with 1,300 international students. He maintains key international partnerships in India, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Before joining Missouri S&T, Monahan was senior project associate and grant program manager at St. Louis Community College. He served as principle investigator for grants funded by the U.S. Department of State-Cultural and Education Affairs, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Head Start, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Monahan joins an outstanding recruitment and student services team that has increased SIUE’s international student enrollment by 28 percent over the last two years.

“We are excited to add Jim’s talent and experience to the graduate and international admissions group,” said Scott Belobrajdic, SIUE’s associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “We will benefit from Jim’s established recruitment relationships around the globe, and his collaborative and collegial approach to management on campus.”

Monahan earned a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Michigan in 1989 and a master’s in urban affairs from Saint Louis University in 1994. He is completing a dissertation in higher education and policy analysis at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Monahan replaces Melissa Mace who became assistant vice president for enrollment at Maryville University last year.

