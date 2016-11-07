EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s school psychology specialist program is ranked 7th in the nation for scholarly productivity, according to a 2016 journal article published in Research and Practice in the Schools.

Also ranking on the national list, are the program’s two full professors, Jeremy Jewell, PhD, at 24th, and Stephen Hupp, PhD, at 25th, for their significant scholarly contributions.

The article, entitled, “Scholarly Productivity of School Psychology Faculty Members in Specialist-Level Programs: 2002-2011,” emphasizes the benefits of faculty scholarship, including its enhancement of program recognition and reputation, and its distinguishing nature of faculty among their peers in the discipline.

“Broadly speaking, I am interested in evidence-based treatments for families and children,” said Jewell. “Most specific areas of interest include assessment and treatment for foster children, treatment for court-involved youth, meditation and mindfulness as an intervention for at-risk youth, and treatments for parents and children experiencing divorce.

“I’m fortunate to be surrounded by incredibly talented, intelligent and ambitious colleagues who have similar interests to improve the lives of children. I almost never publish on my own, because I believe that collaborating with my colleagues adds a greater depth to my research.”

“My focus has been on studying efforts within the field of psychology to share with the world information about which psychological treatments are based on science, and which are based on hearsay,” Hupp said. “Dr. Jewell and I collaborate frequently with Drs. McKenney and Everett in our program who were not at SIUE during the entirety of the timeframe that was used in these rankings. They have both been doing amazing scholarship related to autism spectrum disorder and academic intervention.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Both Jewell and Hupp hold firm to SIUE’s teacher-scholar model. As such, students in the school psychology specialist program gain hands-on, in-depth research experience at the master’s comprehensive institution.

“Our graduate program is one of the best in the nation due to not only our scholarly productivity, but also the unique combined nature of the program, fusing clinical child and school psychology, and the relationships that faculty have with students,” Jewell explained. “One of the primary motivations for my research is to involve both undergraduate and graduate students, so they can appreciate both the process of research, as well as its value for society.”

“We are lucky to be at a university that provides so much training and support for accomplishing scholarly work, with a few shining examples being the Graduate School and the Institutional Review Board,” added Hupp. “We also could not have done most of our research without the considerable help and leadership provided by our incredible SIUE students.”

The professors’ scholarly work targets both an academic audience, and the general public. For instance, Jewell and Hupp present some of their research in their book Great Myths of Child Development, which was written to help both students and parents understand the science of child psychology.

The expanded reach of faculty scholarship underscores SIUE’s school psychology specialist program’s distinct contributions to both student development and experiential learning, and the well-being of society.

For more information on the SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s specialist degree in school psychology, visit siue.edu/education/psychology/.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including community and public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

More like this: