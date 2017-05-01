EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) hosted more than 70 students and their parents in “Locked In to Stay Out” at the Vadalabene Center Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23. The event engaged 6th and 7th grade students in discussions about prescription drug abuse and the associated dangers.

“It was truly an amazing experience for all of us that were involved,” said Dr. Jessica Kerr, assistant chair of the SIUE Department of Pharmacy Practice and associate professor of pharmacy practice in the SOP. “By far, this has been the most rewarding professional event with which I have ever been involved.”

The SIUE SOP American Pharmacists Association – Academy of Student Pharmacists Organization (APhA-ASP) was the recipient of an award to develop and execute a prescription drug abuse prevention event that is novel in its delivery. The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy and the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy provided the award in November 2016.

The night included interactive sessions and games through active learning about the health, social and legal consequences surrounding misuse and abuse of prescription and over-the-counter medications. Students engaged in activities such as a rock wall, volleyball, racquetball, wally ball, basketball, indoor soccer, arts and crafts.

“It was great to see so many different interactions between our SIUE students and the community children,” Kerr said. “There was so much laughter during the play times as well as during the education.

“The attending kids were highly engaged in this topic. They asked amazingly thought-provoking questions, and we allowed them time to help create solutions or think of answers for their own questions.”

“Having college students teach this type of information to young impressionable children is the key!” Kerr continued. “Even though I know the information and am passionate about this topic, it is obvious that college students have a connection to the youth. This can be extremely impactful for all stakeholders.”

In addition to educating the students, parents were encouraged to stay for the 20-minute orientation. Jennifer Mudge, first assistant state’s attorney in the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, took time to welcome the parents. Parents were provided information regarding statistics of the opioid problem, what their children were engaged in during the lock-in, and how to continue the discussion with their children after the event and throughout the challenging times during young adulthood.

Kerr wants to continue the program. “I would love to say we will offer it again, however, that will take resources,” she said. “We will continue to find grant money to help fund this as well as nurture partnerships in the community for financial support”.

“We have good ideas to offer this on an annual basis or at least every other year. The APhA-ASP student chapter will continue to provide their outreach in the schools under GenerationRx, which has been in full effect for the past five years. If any schools want us to talk with their children between grades 4-12, we have developed curriculum that we created approximately four years ago through a Meridian Society Grant that we have been using and updating ever since.”

SIUE partnered with its campus Police Department, the City of Edwardsville Police Department, the Madison County State’s Attorney Office and the Illinois Pharmacists Association to provide input or sponsorship for the event.

Other organizations or initiatives assisting with the program include: College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists (CPNP), Pediatric Pharmacy Association (PPAG), Student National Pharmaceutical Association (SNPhA), the SIUE School of Pharmacy Class of 2019 and the SIUE iCARE team–Suicide Prevention Initiative at SIUE.

For more information, visit the Locked in to Stay Out Facebook page facebook.com/SIUELockinToStayOut.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

