EDWARDSVILLE - Thanks to a new partnership with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SIUE SON), BJC HealthCare nurses can obtain a baccalaureate degree in nursing in as little as one year from the comfort of their own homes and on a schedule that fits their lives.

“We are excited to work with BJC to offer our online, accelerated RN to BS in nursing degree,” said Dr. Roberta Harrison, assistant dean for undergraduate programs at the SIUE School of Nursing. “This is a great opportunity to reach more working nurses throughout the St. Louis metro area to offer our affordable, progressive and innovative online program.”

Beth Camp, Sr. Learning and Development Consultant with the BJC Institute of Learning and Development, concurs. “Adding this degree option from SIUE strengthens the existing relationship between our organizations,” she said. “Many of our nurses are already enrolled in this program to complete their BSN. This partnership allows them to receive the additional benefits that can be extended to employees who choose one of our Academic Partnership schools.”

SIUE’s accelerated RN to BS program is offered in a flexible, entirely online format to accommodate the needs of working RNs.

Dr. Laura Bernaix, dean of the SIUE SON, said the program is designed for nurses working in the industry. “Our program offers the working RN a contemporary, easily accessible and affordable format for obtaining their baccalaureate degree in nursing,” said Bernaix. “Unique to its design is the technical and instructional support that is available to meet the individual needs of each student.”

To learn more, visit www.bjclearn.org.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s fully accredited programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,400 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

About BJC HealthCare

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. Serving the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities, BJC includes 15 hospitals and multiple health service organizations. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care, and hospice. BJC’s nationally recognized academic hospitals, Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children’s hospitals, are affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine.

