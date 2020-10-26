EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) is celebrating the selection of six faculty members and one student as finalists for the March of Dimes 2020 Nurse of the Year Awards. SIUE is presenting sponsor of the event being held virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. During the event, the March of Dimes will present approximately 20 awards to nurses who exemplify an extraordinary level of patient care, compassion and customer service in their respective disciplines. More than 240 nurses were nominated for the prestigious honors.

SIUE finalists by award category:

Advanced Practice: Kevin Stein, DNAP, CRNA, MS, director of the Nurse Anesthesia DNP program, and assistant professor in Primary Care and Health Systems (PCHS) Nursing

Behavioral Health: Tracy Cooley, DNP, RN, assistant professor in PCHS Nursing

Case Management, Public Health and Occupational Health: Jerrica Ampadu, PhD, RN, CCP, director of the WE CARE Clinic, Student Nurse Achievement Program (SNAP) Coordinator, and assistant professor in the Department of Family Health and Community Health (FHCH) Nursing

Nursing Administration: Sheri Compton-McBride, DNP, MSN, director of the RN/BS program, director of Acquisition of Clinical Sites, and contract management instructor in PCHS Nursing

Pediatric: Annie Imboden, DNP, APN, CPNP, instructor in the SIUE Regional Nursing Program

Student Nurse: Sydney Kesner, a senior from Highland

Women’s Health and Obstetrics: Nancy Kurilla, MSN, RN, RNC-MNN, IBCLC, CLC, RNC-LRN, instructor in FHCH Nursing

“I am thrilled that these exceptional faculty and one of our high-achieving students have received this prestigious recognition as finalists,” said SON Dean Laura Bernaix, PhD, RN. “Being honored this year, in particular, is very meaningful. Nurses have been on the front lines during the current pandemic, and have demonstrated their fortitude, leadership, and high-quality patient care knowledge and skills. Our faculty and students have all been a part of that heroism. It is great to see them recognized for their faithful and exemplary patient care.”

Bernaix is co-chair of the 2020 Nurse of the Year committee, alongside Kathy Bonser with SSM Health. During the virtual event, Bernaix will present the Legend in Nursing award in honor of Judy Wilson-Griffin. Wilson-Griffin was an avid supporter of March of Dimes and earned Nurse of the Year honors in Women’s Health and Obstetrics in 2019.

SON alumnus Colin Fischer is a finalist in the Rising Star category. Fischer earned a bachelor’s in nursing from SIUE in 2019.

Nurses employed in the state of Missouri and the Illinois counties of Jersey, Madison, St. Clair, Clinton, Monroe and Randolph are eligible for Missouri, Metro East Nurse of the Year Awards. A complete list of Nurse of the Year Award finalists is available at nurseoftheyear.marchofdimes. org.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,900 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

