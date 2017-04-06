EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE) celebrated its outstanding faculty members and students during its annual Honors Day Program held Sunday, April 2 in the Meridian Ballroom.

The program honored 47 students with scholarships worth $36,850. It also highlighted the School’s Fall 2016 Dean’s List recipients, and acknowledged faculty members for outstanding teaching, research and service.

“We sincerely appreciate the generous contributions of our community partners and individual donors, which provide valuable support for our students as they develop into innovative and effective future engineering professionals,” said Cem Karacal, PhD, dean of the SOE.

Honors Day addresses were presented by Xin Wang, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and outstanding researcher award recipient, along with alumna and scholarship donor Vicki LaRose, who achieved a bachelor’s in civil engineering from SIUE in 1990.

Senior Jonah Gaffner, of Greenville, represented his fellow students at the podium, offering appreciation on their behalf to faculty, parents and classmates.

“As educators, you embody the ideal of a servant leader,” Gaffner told faculty members in the audience. “Day-in and day-out, you stand in front of a classroom and lead a new generation of engineers. You are actively serving us through your insight and wisdom about the engineering trade, and for that, we thank you.”

To his classmates, Gaffner emphasized that life is a learning process. “It is my hope that you recognize that with me, so that we are able to strive together to become engineers who are able to look outside of ourselves and serve others, invest in others, and lead others well. Life is a gift that keeps on giving, especially when you are giving of yourself to others.”

Brent Vaughn, PE, laboratory specialist and lecturer in the Department of Civil Engineering, was acknowledged for his Outstanding Service to the SOE.

Outstanding Teacher awardees recognized during the program included Nader Panahshahi, PhD, professor of civil engineering; Igor Crk, PhD, assistant professor of computer science; Anne Werner, PhD, associate professor of construction; Tim York, PhD, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering; Sinan Onal, PhD, assistant professor of industrial engineering; and Jeff Darabi, PhD, associate professor of mechanical engineering.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

