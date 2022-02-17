EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business accounting and business programs have received an extension on their accreditation by AACSB International (AACSB). AACSB accreditation represents the highest standard of excellence in business education and has been earned by only 5% of the world’s business schools.

SIUE is among 189 institutions worldwide to hold specialized AACSB accreditation for its accounting program in addition to its business program accreditation.

“We were extremely pleased to learn from AACSB that our business and accounting accreditation has been extended for another five years,” said Dean Tim Schoenecker, PhD. “The peer review team that visited the School of Business was impressed with the quality of our faculty, the achievements of our students, the engagement of our advisory boards and the overall culture of the School. The team left us with constructive suggestions for improvements we can make to our operations and programs, and I look forward to working with our faculty and staff to implement those ideas.”

“The School of Business’ continued accreditation by AACSB is a testament to the excellent faculty, curriculum and learning opportunities provided to our students. This is a tremendous achievement as only 5% of business schools in the world receive this accreditation,” said Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “Through the School’s internship program and partnerships with alumni and the business community, business students graduate from SIUE as skilled professionals who are poised to be successful in the global business environment.”

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multi-year path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB’s accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

To achieve accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn AACSB business accreditation. Then, in addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of a supplemental set of standards specific to the discipline and profession of accounting.

Once accreditation is achieved, each institution participates in a five-year continuous improvement peer review to maintain high quality and extend its accreditation. The School of Business has been accredited by AACSB since 1975, and the accounting program achieved separate accreditation in 1987.

“Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, AACSB executive vice president and chief accreditation officer. “The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.”

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International is the world’s largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and businesses to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. For more information, visit aacsb.edu.

