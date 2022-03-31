EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business celebrated academic achievement and expressed appreciation for donor support at its annual Scholarships and Awards Program held Wednesday, March 23 in the Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom.

Scholarship awards of over $340,000 were presented to more than 130 students in honor of their meritorious work and commitment to academic excellence. Recipients are pursuing degrees in accounting, business administration, computer management and information systems, economics and finance, and management and marketing.

“Awards of scholarship are remarkable investments in the future of SIUE business students especially because they do not have to be repaid,” said Tim Schoenecker, PhD, dean of the School of Business. “It is crucial that we continue to secure additional scholarship funds, both annual and endowed, so that we can continue to attract and retain outstanding students by offering them the highest quality business education possible.”

Chancellor James T. Minor underscored the impact of donors’ kindness, noting the roles of such benevolence in his academic journey and career.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I would not be here today if it were not for the generosity of others and their dedication to keeping opportunity alive through scholarship,” Minor said.

“This gathering is a powerful representation of what can happen when given the opportunity to earn a college degree,” he noted. “I am a big believer in the transformative power of higher education, as it holds the ability to take a student who may be the first in their family to ever set foot on a college campus and turn them into a business leader, business owner or someone who influences an entire industry.”

“I urge you to establish a relationship with the sponsors of your scholarships and keep them informed of your academic progress,” Schoenecker advised students. “I hope that you will reflect on what the scholarship means to you, in the expectation that you will return the same kindness in the future.”

Minor highlighted SIUE’s leadership as the number one producer of bachelor’s degrees in the region, noting the University’s drive to create social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future.

“Your investment adds incredible strength to our ability to transform the lives of our students,” noted Minor. “Together, we are changing lives, maximizing the potential of our students, shaping the region and the state. We are defining the future of SIUE.”

The School of Business is among an elite 5% of business schools worldwide that have earned the prestigious accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International). This accreditation represents the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. Less than 25% of AACSB accredited schools also hold the accounting accreditation. For the 16th consecutive year, the School of Business is named an outstanding business school by The Princeton Review: “The Best Business Schools: 2022 Edition.” The Princeton Review recommends the School as one of the best institutions in the U.S. from which students can earn an MBA. Nearly 29,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business.

More like this: