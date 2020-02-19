EDWARDSVILLE – College Factual’s 2020 Best Value Business Administration Schools report ranks Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Business 12th among 711 programs nationally and #1 in Illinois as “Best Value for the Money.” SIUE’s business administration program stands among the top 2% of all programs for value.

“Our faculty and staff are committed to enhancing the career prospects of our graduates, and this provides more evidence that we are meeting this goal,” said School of Business Dean Tim Schoenecker, PhD. “We are pleased to see that the College Factual rankings recognize the tremendous educational value associated with our BSBA program. It is especially gratifying to have the top ranking in Illinois.”

SIUE improved its position by 13 slots from the previous year’s No. 25 ranking. See the complete rankings at collegefactual.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition, SIUE’s business administration program moved to the top spot in Illinois after ranking third out of 27 colleges in Illinois for value a year ago.

Factors in College Factual’s Best Value Business Administration Schools methodology include the average yearly cost of the school, the average time students take to graduate and the quality the school provides to students.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 252 business schools in the U.S. for the 13th consecutive year. Undergraduate degrees are offered in accountancy and business administration, with specializations in computer management and information systems (CMIS), economics, entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, international business, management and marketing. Graduate degrees include accountancy, business administration, CMIS and marketing research, with specializations in tax, project management and business analytics. More than 26,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

More like this: