SIUE Releases Summer Graduates List

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Summer 2020 Graduates

First Name Last Name State City Zip County Major Degree Honors Scholars Jewbele Robinson IL Alexis 61412-5146 IL-Mercer Nutrition BS

Kayla Askew IL Alhambra 62001-1844 IL-Madison Nursing (RN) BS *

Kelly Pagone IL Altamont 62411-2626 IL-Effingham Nursing (RN) BS ***

Ali Alsamir IL Alton 62002 Civil Engineering BS *

Kelsey Argent IL Alton 62002-3150 IL-Madison English MA

Fatima Baydoun IL Alton 62002 Integrative Studies BS

Kelly Butler IL Alton 62002-3650 IL-Madison Nursing (RN) BS

Katie Cruse IL Alton 62002-5829 IL-Madison Nursing (RN) BS *

Carlton Davis IL Alton 62002-5243 IL-Madison Mass Communications BA

Bridgett Gillom IL Alton 62002-3112 IL-Madison Accountancy BSA

Deborah Godar-Shank IL Alton 62002-2221 IL-Madison Nursing (RN) BS *

Emily Iman IL Alton 62002 Social Work MSW

Lindsay Kistenmacher IL Alton 62002-7957 IL-Madison Biological Sciences BS

Gideon Korte IL Alton 62002-3027 IL-Madison Computer Management & Info Sys BS

Nicholas Millitello IL Alton 62002-5121 IL-Madison Computer Engineering BS

Nicholas Monroe IL Alton 62002 Computer Engineering BS *

Virgil Stirnaman IL Alton 62002 Integrative Studies BS

Donald Thompson IL Alton 62002-4746 IL-Madison Biological Sciences MS

Hannah Trabucco IL Alton 62002 IL-Madison English BA

Kendall Tyler IL Alton 62002 IL-Madison Mass Communications BS

Shavonn Vaughn IL Alton 62002-4451 IL-Madison Criminal Justice Studies BS

Kendall Carter IL Anna 62906-1246 IL-Union Nursing (RN) BS **

Max Holmes IL Athens 62613 Social Work MSW

Jeffrey Sellman IL Athens 62613 Business Administration MBA

Ashtyn Freeman IL Auburn 62615-9538 IL-Sangamon Psychology BS

Jarrod Krofchick IL Auburn 62615-9447 IL-Sangamon Nursing (RN) BS ***

Laura Martin IL Aurora 60504-7527 IL-Dupage Nursing (RN) BS ***

Alexis McGaughy IL Aurora 60504-8900 IL-Dupage Public Health BS

Austin Steele IL Aurora 60504-5286 IL-Dupage Special Education BS

Autumn Olson IL Aviston 62216 Psychology BS *

Kay Meyer IL Bartelso 62218-3036 IL-Clinton Nursing (RN) BS **

Keishia Hartle IL Batchtown 62006-9717 IL-Calhoun Literature PB

Samuel Fletcher IL Bath 62617 IL-Mason English BA

Jared Halluin IL Beckemeyer 62219 IL-Clinton Criminal Justice Studies BS

Emylia Bouc IL Belleville 62220-3689 IL-Saint Clair English BA *

Makaila Bryant IL Belleville 62221-5762 IL-Saint Clair Art BA *

Suzcely Fernandez-Filippone IL Belleville 62221 Liberal Studies BLS

Mason Going IL Belleville 62221 Accountancy MSA

Benjamin Harvey IL Belleville 62221 Electrical Engineering BS

Calvin Hopkins IL Belleville 62223-1619 IL-Saint Clair Mass Communications BS

Bruce Reese IL Belleville 62223-4322 IL-Saint Clair Liberal Studies BLS

Gregory Rowe IL Belleville 62223-4602 IL-Saint Clair Computer Management & Info Sys BS

Hannah Sambo IL Belleville 62226-7489 IL-Saint Clair Criminal Justice Studies BS *

Brianna Sharp IL Belleville 62221-3376 IL-Saint Clair Mass Communications BS ***

DeAnna Watkins IL Belleville 62226-4670 IL-Saint Clair Computer Management & Info Sys BS

Alyssa Weber IL Belleville 62226 Biological Sciences BS

Jessica Weissert IL Belleville 62223 Geography MS

Jami Beasley IL Bethalto 62010 Nursing (RN) BS

Michael Behme IL Bethalto 62010-1154 IL-Madison Accountancy BSA

Sabrina Burch IL Bethalto 62010-1210 IL-Madison Exercise Science BS *

Christopher Huggins IL Bethalto 62010 Business Administration BS

Karen Mack IL Bethalto 62010-1418 IL-Madison Nursing (RN) BS ***

Melissa Juodawlkis IL Bloomington 61704-8284 IL-McLean Theater & Dance BA *

Mallory Bergbower IL Bluford 62814-1401 IL-Jefferson Nursing (RN) BS ***

Moses Ifeajekwu IL Bolingbrook 60440-4991 IL-Will Nursing (RN) BS

Tamar Taylor IL Bolingbrook 60440-1421 IL-Will Business Administration BS

Kanah Smith IL Bone Gap 62815-4249 IL-Edwards Nursing (RN) BS **

Zachary Tebbe IL Breese 62230-3658 IL-Clinton Civil Engineering BS **

Shelby Smith IL Bridgeport 62417-1114 IL-Lawrence Integrative Studies BS

Matthew Brown IL Brighton 62012-1544 IL-Macoupin Business Administration BS *

Jazmine Jacobb IL Brighton 62012-4020 IL-Jersey Psychology BS

David Neary IL Brookfield 60513 Business Administration MBA

Jacob Byers IL Bunker Hill 62014-2724 IL-Macoupin History MA

Kerri Vaughn IL Bunker Hill 62014-1240 IL-Macoupin Business Administration BS

Larrisha Tidwell IL Cahokia 62206 Social Work MSW

Teontae Winters IL Cahokia 62206-2245 IL-Saint Clair Mass Communications BS

Brejani Owens IL Calumet City 60409 Social Work MSW

Vyctoria Brooks IL Carbondale 62901 Psychology MA

Malgorzata Szyfer IL Carbondale 62901 Business Administration MBA

Salina Thomas IL Carbondale 62901-3631 IL-Jackson Sociology BS

Morgan Markwell IL Carlinville 62626-1426 IL-Macoupin Nursing (RN) BS

Katarina Clemens IL Carlyle 62231-1906 IL-Clinton Nursing (RN) BS *

Joshua Stanley IL Cary 60013-3370 IL-McHenry Electrical Engineering BS

Conner Cutright IL Casey 62420-3119 IL-Clark Exercise Science BS *

Gabrielle Christopherson IL Caseyville 62232 Social Work MSW

Audrey Crain IL Caseyville 62232 Social Work MSW

John McCorkle IL Caseyville 62232-1548 IL-Saint Clair Civil Engineering BS

Sarah Brashear IL Centralia 62801-4532 IL-Marion Nursing (RN) BS *

Robert Brenneisen IL Centralia 62801-4350 IL-Marion Educational Administration EDS

Amanda Depew IL Centralia 62801 Social Work BSW **

Amber Feig IL Centralia 62801-4315 IL-Marion Psychology BS *

Brad Goewey IL Centralia 62801 Educational Administration EDS

Tatiana Hubert IL Champaign 61822-8708 IL-Champaign Nursing (RN) BS ***

Marlene Nguepnang IL Chatham 62629-1235 IL-Sangamon Business Administration BS

Marcus Burks IL Chicago 60636-1410 IL-Cook Construction Management BS

Tarek El Ali IL Chicago 60618 Business Administration MBA

Jasmin Flowers IL Chicago 60645-2115 IL-Cook Public Health BS

Raven Johnson IL Chicago 60643 Mass Communications BS

Lauryn Joiner IL Chicago 60643 Sociology MA

Adaeze Nwaezeigwe IL Chicago 60645-2014 IL-Cook Psychology BS

Saleem Rashad IL Chicago 60653 Integrative Studies BS

Kiera Reed IL Chicago 60643 Business Administration MBA

Amber Rice IL Chicago 60617-1349 IL-Cook Public Health BS

Ricky Rush IL Chicago 60608-1425 IL-Cook Applied Communication Studies BS

Christopher Sichak IL Chicago 60657 Business Administration MBA

Ann Williams IL Chicago 60640 Business Administration MBA

Cynthia Worthy IL Chicago 60620-2618 IL-Cook Nursing (RN) BS *

Brandon Bishop IL Chicago Heights 60411 Business Administration BS

Amaan Price IL Chicago Heights 60411-1012 IL-Cook Mass Communications BS

Nicholas Matthews IL Cisne 62823-9023 IL-Wayne Kinesiology MS

Casey Withrow IL Cisne 62823-7794 IL-Wayne Nursing (RN) BS

Elizabeth Asbrock IL Collinsville 62234 Business Administration MBA

Rodney Asbrock IL Collinsville 62234 Business Administration MBA

Arik Burns IL Collinsville 62234-1302 IL-Saint Clair Business Administration BS

Scout Clement IL Collinsville 62234-5548 IL-Madison Nursing (RN) BS

Deric Hulsey-Collins IL Collinsville 62234-1521 IL-Saint Clair Computer Science BS

Cheyenne Keller IL Collinsville 62234-4232 IL-Madison English BA

Jennifer McBride IL Collinsville 62234-4245 IL-Madison Anthropology BS

David Page IL Collinsville 62234 Kinesiology MS

Desiree Roberts IL Collinsville 62234-4485 IL-Madison Psychology BS *

Jake Scheiter IL Collinsville 62234-5430 IL-Madison Biological Sciences BS **

Mercedes Schooler IL Collinsville 62234-1565 IL-Saint Clair Instructional Technology MSED

Matthew Cerminn IL Columbia 62236-2103 IL-Monroe Criminal Justice Studies BS *

Joseph Steck IL Columbia 62236 Accountancy MSA

Ryan Vogt IL Columbia 62236-2053 IL-Monroe Electrical Engineering BS

Michaela Carter IL Country Club Hills 60478-4813 IL-Cook Mass Communications BS

Rashidat Ishadimu IL Country Club Hills 60478-4949 IL-Cook Public Health BS

Meredith Barnes IL Cowden 62422 Healthcare Informatics MS

Dawson Ryner IL Dallas City 62330-1221 IL-Hancock Special Education BS

Zoe Brandt IL Decatur 62521-4148 IL-Macon Biological Sciences BS

Justin Bursey IL Decatur 62521-9112 IL-Macon Economics BS

Blair Hallgren IL DeKalb 60115-3835 IL-Dekalb Nursing (RN) BS

Faith Bohnhoff IL Dieterich 62424-1091 IL-Effingham Nursing (RN) BS ***

Michael Clendenen IL Dow 62022-3300 IL-Jersey Psychology BS

Tamera Clendenen IL Dow 62022-3300 IL-Jersey Nursing (RN) BS **

Sasha Trent IL Dunlap 61525-9764 IL-Peoria Public Health BS +

Jennifer Brown IL East Alton 62024-2063 IL-Madison Business Administration BS

Shirley Moore IL East Alton 62024 Social Work MSW

Anh Nguyen IL East Alton 62024-1513 IL-Madison Industrial Engineering BS ***

Ami Null IL East Alton 62024 Museum Studies PB

Brandon Freeburg IL East Peoria 61611 Business Administration MBA

Deontrez Dickerson IL East Saint Louis 62205-2406 IL-Saint Clair Public Administration MPA

Lillian Parks-Goins IL East Saint Louis 62203 Mass Communications BS

Daniel Ayres IL Edwardsville 62025 Business Administration MBA

Taylor Beimfohr IL Edwardsville 62025 Applied Communication Studies BS

Wade Berner IL Edwardsville 62025 Computer Management & Info Sys MS

Katherine Carr IL Edwardsville 62025 Public Administration MPA

Collin Christ IL Edwardsville 62025-3951 IL-Madison Business Administration BS

Paige Davis IL Edwardsville 62025 Kinesiology MS

Molly Eckhouse IL Edwardsville 62025-1173 IL-Madison Nursing (RN) BS **

Olivia Emerson IL Edwardsville 62025-4515 IL-Madison Criminal Justice Studies BS

Bridget Followell IL Edwardsville 62025-4128 IL-Madison Biological Sciences BS

Zainob Gafari IL Edwardsville 62025-2099 IL-Madison Computer Management & Info Sys BS

Franklyn Hernandez IL Edwardsville 62025-2096 IL-Madison Electrical Engineering BS

Clayton Hoelscher IL Edwardsville 62025-4543 IL-Madison Biological Sciences BS

Stephanie Hunt IL Edwardsville 62025 Business Administration MBA

Tyrone Johnson IL Edwardsville 62025 Exercise Science BS

Joseph Kovarik IL Edwardsville 62025-1610 IL-Madison Accountancy MSA

Kobe Krone IL Edwardsville 62025 Kinesiology MS

Lacresha Linton IL Edwardsville 62025 Social Work MSW

Matthew Marino IL Edwardsville 62025-3690 IL-Madison Civil Engineering BS

Matthew McDonald IL Edwardsville 62025 Exercise Science BS

Kaye McNeill IL Edwardsville 62025-4637 IL-Madison Business Administration BS

Clayton Pearson IL Edwardsville 62025 Geography BS

Huan Van Phan IL Edwardsville 62025 Mechanical Engineering MS

Laura Reller IL Edwardsville 62025-3955 IL-Madison Instructional Technology MSED

Cole Seifert IL Edwardsville 62025-5119 IL-Madison Business Administration BS

Jared Smith IL Edwardsville 62025-1610 IL-Madison Psychology BS

Lyndsey Thalmann IL Edwardsville 62025 Special Education MSED

Breana Wagner IL Edwardsville 62025-5109 IL-Madison Biological Sciences BS *

Claire Walsh IL Edwardsville 62025 Nursing (RN) BS *

Joshua White IL Edwardsville 62025 Sociology MA

Negar Zati Mahboob IL Edwardsville 62025 Biological Sciences MS

Lauren Fox IL Effingham 62401-4509 IL-Effingham Art BS

Jere Latham IL Effingham 62401-3039 IL-Effingham Nursing (RN) BS

Christopher Reed IL Effingham 62401-6404 IL-Effingham Business Administration BS

Dorey Fox IL Elgin 60120-2100 IL-Kane Nursing (RN) BS ***

Kevin Chaney IL Elmwood 61529 Business Administration MBA

Danielle LaPlant IL Energy 62933-3635 IL-Williamson Social Work MSW

Chanda Sauls IL Enfield 62835 Nursing (RN) BS

Manuel Gomez IL Fairmont City 62201-2300 IL-Saint Clair Environmental Science Mgmt. PSM

Fatima Gonzalez IL Fairmont City 62201-2537 IL-Saint Clair Foreign Languages & Literature BA *

Manuel Mayoral IL Fairmont City 62201 Social Work MSW

Dymin Clanton IL Fairview Heights 62208-3648 IL-Saint Clair Business Administration BS

Rachel Frazure IL Fairview Heights 62208-2669 IL-Saint Clair Social Work MSW

Derrick Moore IL Fairview Heights 62208-1915 IL-Saint Clair Psychology BS

Roy Seel IL Fairview Heights 62208 Kinesiology MSED

Claire Weinzierl IL Fairview Heights 62208 Business Administration MBA

Jacob Wetterlin IL Fairview Heights 62208-2526 IL-Saint Clair Mass Communications BS

Key-Juan Young IL Fairview Heights 62208-2330 IL-Saint Clair Sociology BS

Isabelle Clark IL Farmersville 62533 Chemistry BS *

Bethany Johnson IL Farmersville 62533-7847 IL-Montgomery Nursing (RN) BS

Lucas Brookshire IL Fillmore 62032-2107 IL-Montgomery Mechanical Engineering BS

Jacob Whitehead IL Flora 62839 Criminal Justice Studies BS

Colin Arnold IL Forsyth 62535-1100 IL-Macon Criminal Justice Studies BS

Colin Vincent IL Frederick 62639-9717 IL-Schuyler Theater & Dance BS

Jacob Muenchau IL Freeburg 62243 Electrical Engineering BS ***

Kayla Robertson IL Geneva 60134-3581 IL-Kane Exercise Science BS

Logan Webb IL Glasford 61533-9712 IL-Peoria Industrial Engineering BS *

Rayna Boyd IL Glen Carbon 62034 Computer Management & Info Sys BS

Claire Fuesting IL Glen Carbon 62034-8508 IL-Madison Computer Science BS

Canaan Gibbs IL Glen Carbon 62034 Music BM *

Meagan Graessle IL Glen Carbon 62034 Business Administration MBA

Sarah Harrison IL Glen Carbon 62034 Educational Administration EDS

Redell Hendricks IL Glen Carbon 62034 Diversity and Equity in Educ MSED

Cody Jeter IL Glen Carbon 62034 Public Administration MPA

Yevgeniy Kengovskiy IL Glen Carbon 62034 Civil Engineering MS

Rodrigue Mbog IL Glen Carbon 62034-1843 IL-Madison Biological Sciences MS

Trevor Page IL Glen Carbon 62034-1308 IL-Madison Business Administration BS

Jennifer Hurley IL Glendale Heights 60139-2927 IL-Dupage Nursing (RN) BS **

Sydney Boschert IL Godfrey 62035 Accountancy MSA

Sophie Cannon IL Godfrey 62035-4307 IL-Madison Integrative Studies BA

Catherine Kessler IL Godfrey 62035-1922 IL-Madison Public Administration MPA

Emily Klinke IL Godfrey 62035 Business Administration MBA

William Klinke IL Godfrey 62035 Business Administration BS

Keely Nelson IL Godfrey 62035-1667 IL-Madison Nursing (RN) BS

Taylor Skrip IL Godfrey 62035-3653 IL-Jersey Business Administration BS

Kelsie Stendeback IL Godfrey 62035-1645 IL-Madison Psychology BS *

Marcus Barnes IL Granite City 62040-5340 IL-Madison Music BM

Christopher Castevens IL Granite City 62040-2346 IL-Madison Psychology BS

Abbigale Daily IL Granite City 62040-3641 IL-Madison Psychology BS

Christopher Hagnauer IL Granite City 62040 Electrical & Computer Engr. MS

Erica McPherson IL Granite City 62040 Business Administration MBA

Ezekual Moore IL Granite City 62040-4738 IL-Madison Integrative Studies BS *

Randall Parker IL Granite City 62040 Exercise Science BS

Marissa Peppers IL Granite City 62040 Business Administration BS

Michael Settlemoir IL Granite City 62040-3842 IL-Madison Computer Science BS

Shelbi Simmons IL Granite City 62040-2106 IL-Madison English MA

DeRon Terry IL Granite City 62040 Kinesiology MSED

Tara Vaughn IL Granite City 62040 Business Administration MBA

Jennifer Stuart IL Greenfield 62044-4450 IL-Greene Nursing (RN) BS ***

Allessa Sanchez IL Greenview 62642-9452 IL-Menard Mass Communications BS

Derek Marsch IL Greenville 62246 Electrical Engineering BS ***

Brynn Cross IL Hamel 62046 Geography BS **

Fanny Mateo IL Hanover Park 60133-7605 IL-Cook History BS *

Mykel Winters IL Hanover Park 60133 Business Administration BS

Bailey Drone IL Harrisburg 62946-4674 IL-Saline Business Administration BS

Alexis Emerson IL Harvel 62538-1011 IL-Montgomery Special Education BS *

Raven Daugherty IL Hecker 62248 IL-Monroe Computer Science BS

Ashley Ward IL Herrin 62948-3063 IL-Williamson Nursing (RN) BS *

Lauren Beckman IL Highland 62249-2903 IL-Madison Instructional Technology MSED

Taylor Burke IL Highland 62249-4312 IL-Madison Business Administration BS

Brett Daniels IL Highland 62249-1086 IL-Madison Business Administration MBA

Marylyn Dinh IL Highland 62249-1810 IL-Madison Business Administration BS

Jarett Dubach IL Highland 62249-4864 IL-Madison Computer Management & Info Sys BS

Noah Haukap IL Highland 62249-4896 IL-Madison Computer Management & Info Sys BS

Joseph Aldrich IL Hillsboro 62049-1743 IL-Montgomery Electrical Engineering BS ***

Tracy Churchwell IL Hillsboro 62049-2081 IL-Montgomery Special Education BS **

Jordyn Finley IL Hillsboro 62049-3603 IL-Montgomery Business Administration BS **

Alexis Hefley IL Hillsboro 62049-1833 IL-Montgomery Elementary Education BS

Shannon Unverfehrt IL Hoyleton 62803-2141 IL-Washington Nursing (RN) BS *

KateLynn Midgett IL Hutsonville 62433 Social Work MSW

Jordan Hartman IL Irving 62051-2106 IL-Montgomery Public Health BS *

Andrew Riley IL Itasca 60143 Chemistry MS

Bianca Lopez IL Jacksonville 62650 Psychology BS

Michael Lorton IL Jerseyville 62052-1705 IL-Jersey Electrical Engineering BS *

Thomas Massey IL Jerseyville 62052-1257 IL-Jersey Integrative Studies BS

Krista Russell IL Jerseyville 62052 Environmental Sciences MS

Evan Alling IL Joliet 60431 Nursing (RN) BS *

Anashay Love IL Joliet 60433 Exercise Science BS

Ebonnie Childred IL Justice 60458-1830 IL-Cook Public Health BS

Matt Clevenger IL Kankakee 60901-7764 IL-Kankakee Civil Engineering MS

Darzanae Crite IL Kankakee 60901-5458 IL-Kankakee Chemistry BA

Paris Mickles IL Lansing 60438-2278 IL-Cook Sociology BS

Allison Lutz IL Lincoln 62656 Nutrition BS

Karlynn Charboneau IL Lindenwood 61049-9738 IL-Ogle Nursing (RN) BS ***

Rylie Segarra IL Litchfield 62056 Social Work MSW

Bradlee Slusser IL Litchfield 62056-1348 IL-Montgomery Business Administration BS

Genie Bratten IL Livingston 62058 Educational Administration MSED

Donald Stone IL Lynwood 60411-1340 IL-Cook Psychology BS

Marianne Durkin IL Macomb 61455 Kinesiology MS

Tommy Le IL Macomb 61455-9746 IL-McDonough Exercise Science BS

Jacob Ekhoff IL Mahomet 61853-9131 IL-Champaign Sociology BS

Taylor Schumm IL Manito 61546-8746 IL-Tazewell Nursing (RN) BS

Jessica Landes IL Marion 62959-3738 IL-Williamson Instructional Technology MSED

Wyatt Mayers IL Marion 62959-8369 IL-Williamson Nursing (RN) BS *

Andrea Patterson IL Marion 62959-5916 IL-Williamson Criminal Justice Studies BS

Amanda Randle IL Markham 60428 IL-Cook Foreign Languages & Literature BA

Merissa Swan IL Marshall 62441-2032 IL-Clark Public Health BS ***

Marshall Barrington IL Maryville 62062-6466 IL-Madison Biological Sciences BS

Toni Geisen IL Maryville 62062-5692 IL-Madison College Student Personnel Adm MSED

Jason Caterino IL Mascoutah 62258-2923 IL-Saint Clair Computer Science BS

Cameron Colbert IL Mascoutah 62258-2331 IL-Saint Clair Computer Management & Info Sys BS

Austin Herberts IL Mascoutah 62258-1416 IL-Saint Clair Computer Science BS

Lacey Staley IL Mascoutah 62258-2866 IL-Saint Clair Sociology BS

Lindsey Ripper IL Mason City 62664 Criminal Justice Studies BS

Charles Hubbs IL Millstadt 62260-1154 IL-Saint Clair Integrative Studies MS

Connor Dunaway IL Moro 62067-1802 IL-Madison Biological Sciences BS

Rebecca Patrick IL Mount Pulaski 62548-1308 IL-Logan Nursing (RN) BS **

Timothy Bathon IL Mount Vernon 62864 Business Administration MBA

Zakary Brummett IL Mount Vernon 62864-3548 IL-Jefferson Applied Communication Studies BS

Chelsea Nichols IL Mount Vernon 62864 Social Work MSW

Daniel Guzman Gonzalez IL Mundelein 60060-2806 IL-Lake Electrical Engineering BS

Jeffrey King IL Murrayville 62668-8099 IL-Morgan Business Administration BS

Zainab Muhammad IL Naperville 60564-7169 IL-Will Criminal Justice Studies BS

Michael Pavlinec IL Naperville 60564-9483 IL-Dupage Nursing (RN) BS *

Taylor Gresens IL Neoga 62447 Business Administration MBA

Amber Potter IL Neoga 62447-2301 IL-Cumberland Nursing (RN) BS **

Rebecca Sievers IL New Douglas 62074-1828 IL-Madison Business Administration BS

Mary Ondrejka IL New Lenox 60451 Kinesiology MS

Madelyn Geier IL Newton 62448 Exercise Science BS *

Madison Kates IL Nokomis 62075-1521 IL-Montgomery Psychology BS ***

Allison Watson IL Nokomis 62075-1623 IL-Montgomery Sociology BS

Tristan Davis IL Normal 61761-6159 IL-McLean Art BA

Linda Althardt IL O Fallon 62269 Healthcare Informatics MS

Aaron Baldwin IL O Fallon 62269-3580 IL-Saint Clair Biological Sciences BS

Cameron Bopp IL O Fallon 62269-7169 IL-Saint Clair Mass Communications BA ***

Mark Green IL O Fallon 62269-6750 IL-Saint Clair Integrative Studies BS

Emma Harris IL O Fallon 62269 Business Administration BS **

Sandhya Jacob IL O Fallon 62269-6993 IL-Saint Clair Psychology BS

Tracy Jones IL O Fallon 62269-1201 IL-Saint Clair Nursing (RN) BS

Ashya Kiner IL O Fallon 62269-4127 IL-Saint Clair Business Administration BS

Brian Lowe IL O Fallon 62269-3003 IL-Saint Clair Psychology BS *

James Paxson IL O Fallon 62269-6687 IL-Saint Clair Criminal Justice Studies BS

Christopher Peters IL O Fallon 62269 Healthcare Informatics MS

Matthew Riley IL O Fallon 62269 Business Administration MBA

Brianna Rinehimer IL O Fallon 62269 Educational Administration MSED

Lyric Spells IL O Fallon 62269-7280 IL-Saint Clair Business Administration BS

Moneque Young IL O Fallon 62269-1195 IL-Saint Clair Exercise Science BS

Sara Aguiniga IL Oak Lawn 60453-5369 IL-Cook Nursing (RN) BS **

Mariela Chavez Silva IL Oak Lawn 60453-3234 IL-Cook Nursing (RN) BS **

George Schalasky IL Oblong 62449-4205 IL-Jasper Computer Engineering BS +

Kristy Hodge IL Odin 62870-2111 IL-Marion Nursing (RN) BS **

Megan Ross IL Odin 62870-1806 IL-Marion Nursing (RN) BS **

Parker Lester IL Okawville 62271 Business Administration BS

Sarah Farmer IL Olney 62450-2488 IL-Richland Nursing (RN) BS ***

Kameryn Tucker IL Orland Park 60462-6037 IL-Cook Mass Communications BA

Ashley Jacunski IL Oswego 60543 Nursing (RN) BS **

Hannah Lupton IL Palmer 62556 Pharmaceutical Sciences MS

Allen Adams IL Park Forest 60466-1917 IL-Cook Business Administration BS

Lisa Sarchet IL Patoka 62875-1077 IL-Marion Nursing (RN) BS **

Alexander Cooper IL Pawnee 62558-4148 IL-Sangamon Business Economics and Finance BS

Robin Jackson IL Peoria 61605 Business Administration MBA

Brian Spurgeon IL Peoria 61614 Business Administration MBA

Zachary Rebbe IL Petersburg 62675-7561 IL-Menard Business Administration BS

Hannah-Beth Griffis IL Plainfield 60586 Biological Sciences MS

Kailey Peterson IL Pleasant Plains 62677-3443 IL-Sangamon Biological Sciences BS

Seth Levad IL Pocahontas 62275-3652 IL-Bond Business Administration BS

Keri Abner IL Pontoon Beach 62040-3015 IL-Madison Criminal Justice Studies BS

Blayne Bordewick IL Quincy 62301-7806 IL-Adams Business Economics and Finance BS

Michael Dade IL Quincy 62305-8606 IL-Adams Exercise Science BS

Chelsea Jurkowski IL Radom 62876 Social Work MSW

Molly Malone IL Red Bud 62278-1308 IL-Randolph Psychology BS

Chelsea Schrader IL Red Bud 62278-1023 IL-Randolph Psychology BS

Levi Smith IL Red Bud 62278 Kinesiology MS

Shelby Washington IL Richton Park 60471-2458 IL-Cook Business Administration BS *

Grace Melton IL Riverton 62561 Civil Engineering BS *

Karis-Jamal Conner IL Robbins 60472-1936 IL-Cook Public Health BS

Cody Edgeston IL Rockford 61114-5334 IL-Winnebago Integrative Studies BS

James Ekstrom IL Rockford 61107-3864 IL-Winnebago Business Administration BS

Bradley Powell IL Rockford 61108 Kinesiology MS

Bridget Owusu IL Romeoville 60446-4180 IL-Will Nursing (RN) BS

Daniel Geitz IL Roselle 60172-1443 IL-Dupage Nursing (RN) BS ***

Rachel Dilday IL Saint Jacob 62281-1023 IL-Madison Criminal Justice Studies BS *

Logan DeWeese IL Saint Joseph 61873 Business Administration MBA

Peyton Kelso IL Sandoval 62882-1302 IL-Marion Psychology BS

Jennifer Torbeck IL Sandoval 62882-2409 IL-Marion Nursing (RN) BS *

Matthew Black IL Savoy 61874 Kinesiology MSED

Meagan Lemke IL Savoy 61874-9481 IL-Champaign Nursing (RN) BS ***

Mariel Javier IL Schiller Park 60176 Nursing (RN) BS ***

Glenna Rosales IL Schiller Park 60176-1114 IL-Cook Exercise Science BS

Megan Krneta IL Shiloh 62269-2987 IL-Saint Clair Exercise Science BS

Bobbi Bell IL Shipman 62685-9753 IL-Macoupin Nursing (RN) BS

Brittany Yung IL Smithton 62285-3744 IL-Saint Clair Mass Communications BS

Ushas Karottu IL South Elgin 60177-3732 IL-Kane Nursing (RN) BS

Zachary Donelson IL South Roxana 62087-1676 IL-Madison Computer Science BS

Hilda Abuya IL Springfield 62704-2203 IL-Sangamon Nursing (RN) BS ***

Sylvia Baltimore IL Springfield 62702-3122 IL-Sangamon Nursing (RN) BS **

Jasper Capriotti IL Springfield 62712 Civil Engineering BS

Kristine Crafton IL Springfield 62704-7120 IL-Sangamon Nursing (RN) BS ***

Lane Fowler IL Springfield 62704 Business Administration MBA

Brittany Haase IL Springfield 62711-5426 IL-Sangamon Nursing (RN) BS **

India Hudson IL Springfield 62703-4126 IL-Sangamon Nursing (RN) BS ***

Ciara Kellus IL Springfield 62703-3615 IL-Sangamon Political Science BS

Paige King IL Springfield 62707-8600 IL-Sangamon Nursing (RN) BS ***

Michael Lavin IL Springfield 62711-7262 IL-Sangamon Business Administration BS

Tiara Perkins IL Springfield 62703-2752 IL-Sangamon Public Health BS

Derek Ruble IL Springfield 62707 Business Administration BS

Autumn Sanderson IL Springfield 62702-8422 IL-Sangamon Mass Communications BS

John Webb IL Springfield 62704 Integrative Studies MS

Tammy Anschutz IL Staunton 62088-1269 IL-Macoupin Nursing (RN) BS ***

Matthew Cisler IL Staunton 62088-2522 IL-Madison Computer Management & Info Sys BS

Brian Lotter IL Staunton 62088 Music MM

Marrisa Morrison IL Staunton 62088-1954 IL-Macoupin Biological Sciences BS

Robin Pruden IL Staunton 62088-0295 IL-Macoupin Nursing (RN) BS *

Dakota Shadwell IL Stewardson 62463-1120 IL-Shelby Nursing (RN) BS *

Mckinley Vickers IL Streator 61364 Accountancy MSA

Bailey Ferguson IL Sumner 62466-4338 IL-Lawrence Psychology BS

Macee Weiss IL Sumner 62466-4444 IL-Lawrence Public Health BS

Rana Naser IL Swansea 62226-1858 IL-Saint Clair Biological Sciences BS *

Wayne Sherland IL Swansea 62226 Accountancy MSA

Tatyana Curtis IL Sycamore 60178 Public Health BS *

Madelyn Althoff IL Taylorville 62568-1178 IL-Christian Speech Lang Path & Audiology BS **

Dylan France IL Taylorville 62568 Kinesiology MS

Kyle Kuntzman IL Taylorville 62568-2409 IL-Christian Mass Communications BS

Catherine Spannagel IL Taylorville 62568-1755 IL-Christian Nursing (RN) BS

Hannah Markey IL Tennesse 62374 Social Work MSW

David Mersman IL Teutopolis 62467-1231 IL-Effingham Psychology MA

Mitchell Dahm IL Trenton 62293-4554 IL-Madison Computer Management & Info Sys BS

Chris Reeb IL Trenton 62293 Pharmaceutical Sciences MS

Tessa Cantrill IL Troy 62294 Social Work MSW

Michael Mollet IL Troy 62294-1155 IL-Madison Computer Science BA

William Reany IL Troy 62294 Business Administration MBA

Martin Son IL Troy 62294 Educational Administration EDS

Colleen Wagner IL Urbana 61801-5208 IL-Champaign Biological Sciences BS ***

Jarrod Eckard IL Vandalia 62471 Accountancy MSA

Gabrielle McNutt IL Vandalia 62471-3006 IL-Fayette Integrative Studies BS

Morgan Cassady IL Versailles 62378-1113 IL-Brown Criminal Justice Studies BS

Caittlynn Depew IL Virden 62690-9774 IL-Macoupin Exercise Science BS

Melissa Buckley IL Waterloo 62298 Special Education MSED

Drake Laidley IL Waterloo 62298-2132 IL-Monroe Electrical Engineering BS

Connor Meehan IL Waterloo 62298-2745 IL-Monroe Mass Communications BS *

Evan Muertz IL Waterloo 62298-1010 IL-Monroe Public Health BS

Noelle Rice IL Waterloo 62298-2776 IL-Monroe Psychology BS

Sean Shaw IL Waterloo 62298-2108 IL-Monroe Business Administration BS

Kristen Keele IL Wayne City 62895 Social Work MSW

Thomas Broy IL West Frankfort 62896-5163 IL-Franklin Business Administration BS

Jacklynn Calvert IL West Frankfort 62896-2123 IL-Franklin Civil Engineering BS

Jacob Grubb IL Winchester 62694 Computer Science MS

Gena Harvatich IL Wood River 62095 Kinesiology MSED

Kayla Palen IL Wood River 62095-2100 IL-Madison Nursing (RN) BS ***

Amanda Jandernoa IL Woodstock 60098-8982 IL-McHenry Foreign Languages & Literature BA ** +

Jessica Bentlage IL Worden 62097-1609 IL-Madison Exercise Science BS

Kimberly Vegher IL Worden 62097-0104 IL-Madison Nursing (RN) BS *

-------------------------------

| * Cum Laude |

| ** Magna Cum Laude |

| *** Summa Cum Laude |

| + Scholar |

------------------------------- More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending