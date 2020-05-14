EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed virtual 2020 Spring commencement exercises for more than 2,400 graduates on Saturday, May 9.

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon students from the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences and Schools of Business, Engineering, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

The names of the graduates are attached, categorized by state, then hometown alphabetically.

Honors for undergraduate students are indicated as follows:

* Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.74)

** Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89)

*** Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9 or higher)

+ Honors Scholars

The Spring 2020 virtual commencement ceremonies are available at siue.edu/virtual-commencement.

Click the below image for the SIUE graduation list.

