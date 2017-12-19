EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2017 Fall Commencement exercises for the 1,257 eligible graduates Saturday, Dec. 16 in the Vadalabene Center on campus.

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon Graduate School, and the Schools of Business, Nursing, Education, Health and Human Behavior students during the 9 a.m. ceremony.

A second ceremony was held at 1 p.m. for the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and the School of Engineering.

The names of the graduates can be viewed here, categorized by state, then hometown alphabetically.

Honors for undergraduate students are indicated as follows:

* Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.74)

** Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89)

*** Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9 or higher)

+ Honors Scholars

