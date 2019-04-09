EDWARDSVILLE - The Red & Black Benefit is right around the corner this Saturday, April 13th at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark. Similar to last year's event, those who are unable to attend the event can support SIUE student-athletes by bidding online in our silent auction. In addition, attendees are able to view all silent auction items in advance and begin placing bids during the week.

Our online auction site, Givesmart, is now open and available for registration. Once registered, you can start browsing and bidding on this year's silent auction items. Highlighted silent auction items include Cardinals box tickets, two-night stays at any Drury property in the U.S., Recliners, Kitchen Transformations, a Police Ride-Along and more!

To register:

https://2019rbb.givesmart.com

Click the "Register Now" button

Fill out all required fields

You then will receive a text message with a direct link to the website where you can start bidding anytime between now and Saturday evening

The Red & Black Benefit is the single largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds fund our athletic programs, helping to enhance the student-athlete experience at SIUE. These student-athletes have proven to be one of the top programs in the nation, ranking 11th among all public NCAA Division I institutions for graduation rates this past year, including being the top program among public higher education institutions in Illinois.

