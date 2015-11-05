Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has been designated a 2016 Military Friendly® School by Victory Media, the leader in successfully connecting the military and civilian worlds. SIUE attained the designation for the seventh-consecutive year.

The premier Military Friendly® Schools designation provides service members and their families with transparent, data-driven ratings about post-military education and career opportunities.

The Military Friendly® Schools designation is awarded to the top colleges, universities, community colleges and trade schools in the country that are doing the most to embrace military students, and to dedicate resources to ensure their success both in the classroom and after graduation. The methodology used for making the Military Friendly® Schools list has changed the student veteran landscape to one much more transparent, and has played a significant role over the past seven years in capturing and advancing best practices to support military students across the country.

Institutions competed for the elite Military Friendly® School title by completing a survey of over 100 questions covering 10 categories, including military support on campus, graduation and employment outcomes, and military spouse policies. Survey responses were scored against benchmarks across these key indicators of success.

In addition, data was independently tested by Ernst & Young based upon the weightings and methodology established by Victory Media with guidance from an independent advisory board of higher education and recruiting professionals. A full list of board members can be found at MilitaryFriendly.com/advisory-board.

“Post-secondary institutions earning the 2016 Military Friendly® School award have exceptionally strong programs for transitioning service members and spouses,” said Daniel Nichols, chief product officer of Victory Media and Navy Reserve veteran. “Our Military Friendly® Schools are truly aligning their military programs and services with employers to help students translate military experience, skills and training into successful careers after graduation.”

SIUE will be showcased along with other 2016 Military Friendly® Schools in the annual Guide to Military Friendly® Schools, special education issues of G.I. Jobs® and Military Spouse Magazine, and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About Military Friendly® Schools:

The Military Friendly® Schools designation process includes extensive research and a data-driven survey of thousands of schools nationwide approved for Post-9/11 GI Bill funding. The school survey, methodology, criteria and weightings are developed with the assistance of an independent advisory board comprised of educators and HR, diversity and recruitment professionals from schools across the country. The survey is administered at no cost and open to all post-secondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at militaryfriendly.com.

About Victory Media

Based in Pittsburgh, Victory Media is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects classrooms to careers for the nation’s next generation of professionals. Its data-driven ratings are published in G.I. Jobs®, Military Spouse, Vetrepreneur® and STEM Jobs, and featured in national media including USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Bloomberg, NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, CNBC, Fox News and others. Learn more at victorymedia.com. For further information, contact Barbara Pflughaupt at 212-707-8181 or barbara@bpmediarelations.com.

