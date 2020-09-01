EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has received the 2020 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. SIUE joins a select group of 33 institutions that have earned the distinction for seven consecutive years.

As a recipient of the annual HEED Award, a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, SIUE will be featured along with 90 other recipients in the November 2020 edition of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — continued leadership support for diversity, and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. “We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being accomplished every day across their campuses.”

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected SIUE based on its exemplary diversity and inclusion initiatives, and the ability to embrace a broad definition of diversity on campus, including gender, race, ethnicity, veterans, people with disabilities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and others.

“SIUE’s strong commitment to diverse programming, equitable practices, and our diversity and inclusion online learning community position the University as a model for the region,” said Venessa A. Brown, PhD, associate chancellor and chief diversity officer. “SIUE values and appreciates a diverse and inclusive campus community. We are intentional about discussing various issues in our state, region, nation and world that impact our campus culture.

Brown said SIUE’s annual Diversity Day on Thursday, Oct. 15 will be delivered in a virtual environment for the first time.

SIUE’s diversity programming during the 2019-20 academic year included: DiversityEdu Learning Courses for campus community members, Hispanic Heritage Month, the newly formed Anti-Racism Task Force, the continuing Implicit Bias Series, National Coming Out Day, the Inaugural Ed Roberts Champions of Accessibility Celebration Dinner, National Disability Employment Awareness Month and World AIDS Day.

For more information about the magazine, visit insightintodiversity.com

About INSIGHT Into Diversity

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine is the oldest and largest diversity publication in higher education today and is well-known for its annual Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award, the only award recognizing colleges and universities for outstanding diversity and inclusion efforts across their campuses. In addition to its online job board, INSIGHT Into Diversity presents timely, thought-provoking news and feature stories on matters of diversity and inclusion across higher education and beyond. Articles include interviews with innovators and experts, as well as profiles of best practices and exemplary programs. Readers will also discover career opportunities that connect job seekers with institutions and businesses that embrace a diverse and inclusive workforce. Current, archived, and digital issues of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine are available online at insightintodiversity.com.

Photo: Venessa A. Brown, PhD, SIUE associate chancellor and chief diversity officer.

