Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has received the 2016 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. This is the third year that SIUE has earned the distinction.

As a recipient of the annual HEED Award—a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion— SIUE will be featured along with 83 other recipients in November 2016.

“In shaping a changing world, Dr. Venessa Brown’s leadership in the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion reinforces this mission within our campus community,” said Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “To be honored in this fashion for the third-consecutive year underlines SIUE’s commitment to diversity.”

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected SIUE based on its exemplary diversity and inclusion initiatives, and the ability to embrace a broad definition of diversity on campus, including gender, race, ethnicity, veterans, people with disabilities, members of the LGBT community as well as all others.

“The University values and appreciates a diverse and inclusive campus community,” said Dr. Venessa A. Brown, associate chancellor for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion. “We are intentional about discussing racial issues in our state, region, nation and world. Our diverse programming and development of our diversity and inclusion online learning community exemplify our strong commitment and position us as a model for the region.”

Brown listed examples of upcoming diversity programs at SIUE:

Send Silence Packing – Suicide Awareness, Sept. 12

Faculty/Staff Mentoring Student-Athletes, Sept. 13-14

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage, Sept. 22

Black Lives Matter Conference: Let’s Keep Talking, Oct. 3

Celebrating National Coming Out Day, Oct. 11

Disability Mentoring Day, Oct. 19

World AIDS Day, Dec. 1

“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees - and best practices for both - continued leadership support for diversity, and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” says Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. “While we look at numbers and expect continued improvement for those schools that receive the HEED Award year after year, we also use a holistic approach in reviewing each application. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being accomplished every day across their campus.”

For more information about the magazine, visit insightintodiversity.com.

About INSIGHT Into Diversity

INSIGHT Into Diversity, celebrating its 40th year in 2014, is the largest and oldest diversity publication in higher education today. Known for its annual Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award, this is the only award recognizing colleges and universities for outstanding diversity and inclusion efforts across campuses. In addition to its online job board, INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine presents timely, thought-provoking news and articles on matters of diversity and inclusion across higher education and beyond. Feature stories include interviews with innovators and experts, and profiles of best practices and model programs. Readers also find career opportunities that connect job seekers with institutions and businesses embracing a diverse and inclusive workforce. Current, archived and digital issues of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine are available online at insightintodiversity.com.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

