EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's soccer fell to Eastern Kentucky 3-2 after a solid second half effort.

"We didn't start well at all," Head Coach Derek Burton said. "We prepared, so it comes down to players' individual preparation and just having the right mentality."

The Colonels started off the scoring in the 14th minute after Jordan Foster controlled a through ball, took a few dribbles inside the box and slotted home the shot.

In the 17th minute, EKU's Bailly Bounds scored off an assist from Marian Wolski.

EKU outshot SIUE 6-1 in the first half.

"It hurts today," Burton added. "When you spot a good team like EKU two goals it is always going to be tough. We clawed our way back, but it was too little too late."

Article continues after sponsor message

The second half was a different story, with multiple attacks from the Cougars.

SIUE finally broke through in the 56th minute when Kelsey Pruett scored her first career goal. Pruett trapped the ball and blasted home the finish from outside the box.

"I'm really happy for Kelsey," Burton added. "I wish she could of gotten her goal in a winning effort, but she always plays hard and well for us."

The Colonels then answered in the 76th minute with an Emmmi Carroll header.

The Cougars then drew a PK off of an EKU handball in the 85th minute. Peyton Roehnelt put away the PK for her second goal of the season.

SIUE threatened with multiple attacks late, but fell short of time.

"We look forward to playing again at home," Burton said. "It will be nice to be at home and will be another competitive weekend in the OVC for sure."

The Cougars are back at home on Friday when they will host Tennessee Tech at 7 pm.

More like this: