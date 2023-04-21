EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville lit up red with Cougar pride Thursday, April 20 in celebration of its second annual One Day, One SIUE Day of Giving. Raising more than $1.23 million exceeding the fundraising goal of $1 million dollars, SIUE set a new standard for alumni engagement and community partnership as the University defines its future.

“On behalf of the entire University, I want to thank you for your generosity and continued partnership,” said SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD during his remarks. “Each one of you plays an important role as we develop a bold vision for this university and chart our path forward together. My ambition is that SIUE be first and best at providing high quality, affordable degree opportunities for all students. The time is now to advance the university's mission powerfully, and I look forward to meeting and working with you as we define this institution's future."

One Day, One SIUE concluded with a culminating event in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom where a crowd comprising hundreds of faculty members, staff, students, alumni, community partners and their families gathered for food, music from the Griffin and the Gargoyles Band, and a glow party.

During the event, numerous donors were recognized for their generosity. The 2023 One Day, One SIUE Distinguished Alumna and Community Leader, Sara Salger, presented the Samuel R. Guarino Family Endowment, a gift in honor of her late father.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My dad was a first-generation college student, graduate of SIUE, and all three of his children followed in his footsteps,” said Salger. “He believed in giving back to the people and places that built you. We are very thankful to be able to start the Samuel R. Guarino Family Memorial Endowment. It’s our hope that future benefactors of this endowment would continue honoring his legacy by living their lives in the same way he lived his.”

Tom Bryant with Seiler Instrument and Manufacturing Company presented a significant gift of over $214,000 in equipment from Seiler Instruments which helped launch SIUE’s new land surveying and geomatics degree within SIUE’s School of Engineering.

Other highlighted honors included Lisa Skioldhanlin, who presented the Steven Hanlin Memorial Scholarship, in honor of her son Steven who attended SIUE, an endowment gift of nearly $60,000 that will support the archaeology field school within SIUE’s College of Arts and Sciences. Kay Guse presented the Kay Guse Founder’s Award impacting students within SIUE’s Society of Women Engineers. Ed Fanning and Carol Brangenburg presented a generous gift of $150,000 from the Merle Inman Estate that will support SIUE students from Calhoun County.

“Today’s achievement celebrates our community, alumni and friends’ commitment to SIUE’s forward direction,” remarked Seth Walker, vice chancellor for University Advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation. “We are so thankful to all of the 1,500 donors.”

Gifts will continue to be accepted for One Day, One SIUE through Thursday, April 27. For more information and to give, visit connect.siue.edu/g/oneday .

More like this: