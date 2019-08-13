EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior Macee Weiss, of Sumner, plans to work in public health to put to use her passion for helping people. Recently, that supportive nature was reciprocated as she was named a recipient of the Green Charter Trust Scholarship.

“Third time’s the charm,” said Weiss, of her successful receipt of the scholarship. “I had applied the past few years, and am so excited to have now been one of 10 chosen for it. This scholarship will help tremendously by paying off some of my school debt. Every little bit helps, and I am grateful.”

Weiss is pursuing a bachelor’s in public health, with future intentions of earning a master’s in health administration and working at a health department near her hometown. She is the communications director for Eta Sigma Gamma, the health education honorary society.

“When I found the public health track, I knew it was exactly what I wanted,” Weiss said. “The program has opened my eyes in many ways.”

“Macee demonstrates perseverance, commitment and self-initiative in all of her public health coursework and responsibilities,” explained Alice Ma, PhD, MPH, assistant professor of public health in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s Department of Applied Health. “Her strong academic achievement, service-learning record and personal qualities made her an excellent candidate for the Green Charter Trust Scholarship. I am proud of Macee’s accomplishments and anticipate that future opportunities are forthcoming.”

