EDWARDSVILLE – With aspirations to work in clinical psychology, specifically neuropsychology, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior Josie Wright, of Collinsville, has been competitively selected to participate in the prestigious Summer Program on Neurological Diseases and Aging at Washington University in St. Louis’ Institute for Public Health.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to learn about dementia, stroke and Parkinson’s disease,” said Wright, a psychology major with a Spanish minor. “Through this program, I will experience completing a research study about one of the diseases, while working with a Washington University professor. This experience will prepare me for future research and allow me to learn more in-depth about neurological diseases.”

According to Elizabeth Meinz, PhD, professor of psychology in the SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior, Wright was one of 10 from across the country selected for the two-month, paid program at WashU.

“Josie is an excellent student,” Meinz said. “She’s bright, hardworking and inquisitive. I’m not surprised that she was chosen for such a prestigious program, but it’s incredibly impressive. Such programs, designed to give students’ research experience at leading research universities, are highly competitive.”

“Josie is one of the hardest working and motivated students with whom I have worked in my career,” added Dan Segrist, PhD, SIUE psychology professor and associate department chair. “She is an extremely mature, conscientious and gracious student, who does not shy away from any obstacles. It has been a true privilege to be her instructor.”

A future in psychology has been in the cards for Wright since seventh grade. She notes that the show Criminal Minds first piqued her interest in the subject. It was later solidified through her studies at SIUE.

“I came to SIUE since it is a smaller school, and I knew I would have the opportunity to become close with students and professors,” Wright explained. “I plan to pursue a graduate degree in clinical psychology and work in the field of neuropsychology. I will conduct therapy with those who have brain traumas, developmental and neurological diseases.”

“I want to thank Dr. Meinz and Dr. Segrist for their support,” she added. “As a result of learning so much from the psychology department, I have come to realize the focus of my future career.”

Photo: SIUE senior Josie Wright has been accepted to the prestigious Summer Program on Neurological Diseases and Aging at Washington University’s Institute for Public Health.

