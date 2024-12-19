EDWARDSVILLE - The surprise, smiles and squeals from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Project Success students occurred because of the kindness and generosity of the East St. Louis Fire Department (ESLFD) Local 23, the First Baptist Church of Chesterfield and surrounding organizations and members.

ESLFD, in collaboration with the local non-profit organization Rescued 2 Rescue, and Alpha Upsilon Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., gifted toys to the students and First Baptist Church provided new coats during Project Success’s third annual Holiday Wishes party on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the Multipurpose Room on the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus.

“It is important to organize this event because it gives us an opportunity to think about others, spread kindness, and pay it forward,” said Program Director Tiana Montgomery.

Montgomery asked each of her students to provide three wishes for the holidays. She also obtained their coat sizes. Twenty students, ranging in age from 5-14, received at least three presents. Some of the gifts were bicycles, tablets, jewelry, dolls, scooters, trucks, basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, kitchen sets, race cars and gift cards.

“It is a passion of mine to help children,” said ESLFD Capt. Andre Howliet.

Assisting Howliet in passing out gifts was ESLFD Capt. Kevin Manso. Project Success staff also on hand helping the celebration go smoothly were Angelique Redd, Ingrid Lindsey, Anthony Griffin and Kathy Walker-Steele.

“It was evident to see that the students went away with an attitude of gratitude and a cheerful heart,” said Montgomery.

The Project Success Program is a comprehensive after-school tutorial enrichment childcare program, which services children ages 5-14 from the communities of Belleville, Brooklyn, East St. Louis, Cahokia Heights, Madison, Venice, and Washington Park each year. The program provides tutoring/homework assistance, enrichment activities, nutrition, field trips, along with recreational and cultural activities to participating youth. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services funds the program. It is designed to serve children who are in protective custody and are referred by the Department of Children and Family Services caseworkers.

