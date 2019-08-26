LEXINGTON, Ky. – SIUE men's soccer scored a 3-2 comeback-win Saturday at Kentucky to wrap up its preseason schedule.

The Cougars will open the regular season Friday at Michigan State.

"This was a good test against a tough Kentucky team that an NCAA quarterfinalist last year," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said.

Kentucky scored twice in the first 22 minutes before the Cougars got on the board thanks to a Jorge Gonzalez strike in the 31st minute.

SIUE score twice in the second half. Mathias Krigbaum and Steven Bibas scored within six minutes of one another to give the Cougars the lead for good. Jacob Bilyeu and Gonzalez, respectively, picked up the assists on the second-half goals.

"It took us some time to adjust to things tactically," Wassermann said. "Once we got our spacing right we got into a second-half rhythm."

Noah Heim and Lluis Martorell each saw time in goal. Heim started and played the first 70 minutes, with Martorell playing the final 20 minutes. In total, 21 players played at least 13 minutes in the final exhibition tuneup.

"It was great to come back and win a tough road game and with three different goal scorers," Wassermann said. "I was happy to see so many guys get quality minutes.

