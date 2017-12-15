EDWARDSVILLE - Members of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department engaged in friendly competition on the basketball court with students involved in Brother 2 Brother, an organization that brings together men of color who live in University Housing.

The Unity Basketball Game took place on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the Student Fitness Center on campus. The Brother 2 Brother team proved victorious with a final score of 62-50. Brother 2 Brother facilitators James Horne and Iván Solis Cruz planned the fun event.

Police Chief Kevin Schmoll, patrol officers and other police personnel made up the SIUE Police team, coached by Associate Director of Residence Life Rex Jackson. The Brother 2 Brother team included Maurice Hursey, Brandon Thomas, Derrick Brown, Trevon Bosley, Diego Espinoza, Trevahn Williams, James Horne, and Iván Cruz Solis, with coach Michael Schultz, director of University Housing,

“It was a competitive basketball game, but it really was more than just an athletic event,” Schmoll said. “It was an opportunity to bring together police, students and the campus community, and to see the police officers outside of work. I hope it was a great learning experience for the students to take the meaning of unity and working together, and build on that for the future.”

The main focus of Brother 2 Brother is to allow students to connect with peers, and discuss opportunities and challenges that come with being a man of color in college. The program enables participants to reach their full potential by finding success on campus.

After the game, student participants shared a short statement on what unity means to them and why it is important.

For more information regarding Brother 2 Brother, contact Bluff Hall Assistant Community Director Iván Solis Cruz at (618) 650-0579 or jsolisc@siue.edu.

