EDWARDSVILLE - Five members of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run® on Monday, June 5 to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

Sergeant Mark Ferrell, Lieutenant Lisa Johnson, Dispatcher Kathleen Pont, Detective Phil Ragsdale and Sergeant Adam Severit all ran in the Torch Run, starting at TheBANK of Edwardsville, 330 W Vandalia St., and ending at the SIUE Cougar statue.

The annual intrastate relay’s purpose is to raise money and gain awareness for athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois.

“We are always honored to take part in this wonderful event,” said SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll. “We have participated in the Torch Run for more than 20 years and are extremely proud of the financial contribution made for this incredibly worthy cause.”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. It has raised nearly $43 million over 31 years while increasing awareness of Special Olympics athletes and their accomplishments.

For more information about the relay, visit Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

