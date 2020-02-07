BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE right-handed pitcher Kenny Serwa (Chicago) has been selected to the All-Ohio Valley Conference baseball preseason team. He is one of five starting pitchers chosen to the team.

He earned selection to the All-OVC second team following last season, when he finished second on the team with three wins, despite being limited to just seven starts due to injury.

Serwa, a redshirt-junior, led the team with a 3.19 earned run average in all games. He struck out 33 hitters, while walking only six, in 42.1 innings. He also tossed two complete games, becoming the first SIUE pitcher with more than one complete game since 2014. Serwa earned OVC Pitcher of the Week honors after firing a nine-inning complete game against Eastern Illinois. He was 2-2 during OVC play and was fourth in the league with a 2.89 ERA in conference games.

Eastern Kentucky outfielder Nick Howie was chosen as the Preseason Player of the Year while Belmont starter Joshua South was tabbed as the Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

Jacksonville State was picked to win the league, picking up 19 of 22 possible first-place votes.

SIUE opens the 2020 season on the road at Nicholls State Fri., Feb. 14.

