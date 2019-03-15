EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) second-year student Brett Norvell, of Moro, has received the Pharmacists Mutual Community Pharmacy Scholarship from the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation

The scholarship honors student pharmacists who have demonstrated academic excellence and a commitment to advancing the future of community pharmacy in the U.S.

“The Pharmacists Mutual Community Pharmacy Scholarship will help support my future personal or professional goals by alleviating some of my tuition costs, but one should not overlook the principle that is set by the gesture of awarding me this scholarship,” Norvell said. “This serves as additional confirmation that I am heading in the right path with my career. It provides extra motivation for me to continue to work hard in school and in the community, by becoming the best resource I can to those around me.”

Norvell serves as president-elect for SOP’s APhA-ASP chapter and as missions promoter for the School’s Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International chapter. Additionally, he works as a community pharmacy technician at Walgreens and a hospital pharmacy technician at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

In her recommendation letter, SIUE SOP Interim Associate Dean and SIUE APhA-ASP Chapter Advisor Jessica Kerr, PharmD, expressed her confidence in Norvell’s “abilities to serve as an outstanding role model and a natural leader.”

“From our discussions in and out of the classroom, it is evident that he is a man of service,” Kerr noted. “His goal when starting college was to immerse himself in as many populations as possible. I highly support Brett as a well-rounded, forward-thinking, intelligent, yet humble individual.”

Following graduation, Norvell plans to complete a two-year pediatric residency. He aspires to work in a setting where he can be of service to a diverse patient population of varying abilities and health needs.

Learn more about the Pharmacists Mutual Community Pharmacy Scholarship and Norvell on APhAFoundation.org.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

More like this: