EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) is celebrating the many achievements of current students and an aluma following the Illinois Council of Health-System Pharmacists (ICHP)/Missouri Society of Health-System Pharmacists (MSHP) joint meeting held March 29-30 in Collinsville.

Earning recognition for their outstanding research were:

Blake Cornwell, a fourth-year pharmacy student from Deer Creek, achieved the Best Platform Presentation Award for his capstone research conducted with clinical associate professor Katie Ronald, PharmD. The project assessed Illinois pharmacists’ understanding of palliative care.

John (Jet) Talili, a fourth-year pharmacy student from Edwards, won first place for the Encore Poster Presentation. His research, conducted with mentor and clinical assistant professor Beth Cady, PharmD, compared the efficacy of serum vancomycin concentrations of pharmacist-driven versus infectious disease physician-driven dosing.

Troy Kramer, a fourth-year pharmacy student from Roscoe, earned first place for his Student Poster Presentation. Alongside mentor and clinical associate professor Carrie Vogler, PharmD, his research evaluated readmission rates and medications for patients with heart failure.

Danica Balbach, a 2018 SOP alumna, was also selected to present her residency research project as a platform presentation. Balbach is a pharmacy resident at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

“These students went above and beyond normal student research projects,” said Vogler, ICHP president-elect. “The judges recognized that their projects were expertly designed, provided meaningful results, and could benefit others outside of the health system in which they were studied.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Vogler emphasizes the value of presenting at professional organizations’ poster sessions, as students have the opportunity to showcase their work that impacts how practitioners use, monitor or evaluate medications.

“The ultimate goal of the poster session is to share ideas and research with others to improve patient care,” Vogler explained. “Many of these projects are used by health systems as evidence that a process change is needed or to explain how changing a process would positively impact the health system. The ICHP/MSHP poster session was engaging for students, as pharmacists stopped by to view and discuss their research. Students gained experience in explaining their research and answering great questions about its application and next steps.”

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

More like this: