EDWARDSVILLE – In a dual meet that featured four falls, SIUE wrestling dominated Davidson 42-4 at the Vadalabene Center.

Jake McKiernan, Freddie Rodriguez, John Muldoon and Jake Residori all recorded falls in Sunday's victory for the Cougars.

"It was a great turnaround from yesterday as far as being aggressive at the beginning of matches," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "I'm really happy for our guys and our alumni."

After SIUE's Jake Tindle opened the dual with a 6-2 win over Davidson's Ryan Devlin at 197 pounds, SIUE recorded a pair of opening-minute falls from McKiernan and Rodriguez. McKiernan bested Will Cooley at heavyweight in 38 seconds. Rodriguez pinned Camden Bertucci in 59 seconds at 125 pounds.

Muldoon followed up with a 3:58 pin over Dustin Runzo at 133 pounds. Residori collected SIUE's third first-period pin later in the dual with a victory in 1:46 over Conor Fenn at 174 pounds.

"Big Jake (McKiernan) has been right there with a lot of good guys," said Spates. "He's so talented. He can go out and pin a lot of people. It was good to see him get back to his offense."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars recorded nine straight victories in the dual, running its overall record to 2-9 and 2-2 in the Southern Conference. Davidson dropped to 3-9 overall and 0-2 in the SoCon.

Spates said he won't change much at practice as the team closes out the home schedule next weekend against Garner-Webb and South Dakota State next weekend.

"We're going to continue to try to make it fun and fix a few of the things that hurt us last night," said Spates.

SIUE 42 Davidson 4

197 Jake Tindle (SIUE) over Ryan Devlin (Davidson) (Dec 6-2)

285 Jake McKiernan (SIUE) over Will Cooley (Davidson) (Fall 0:38)

125 Freddie Rodriguez (SIUE) over Camden Bertucci (Davidson) (Fall 0:59)

133 John Muldoon (SIUE) over Dustin Runzo (Davidson) (Fall 3:58)

141 Trevor Feagans (SIUE) over Hunter Costa (Davidson) (Dec 9-2)

149 John Fahy (SIUE) over Aidan Conroy (Davidson) (TF 15-0 5:16)

157 Karsten Van Velsor (SIUE) over Tony Palumbo (Davidson) (Dec 7-4)

165 Clayton Bass (SIUE) over Noah Satterfield (Davidson) (MD 14-0)

174 Jake Residori (SIUE) over Conor Fenn (Davidson) (Fall 1:46)

184 Konner Pritchard (Davidson) over Jacob Godinez (SIUE) (MD 14-2)

More like this: