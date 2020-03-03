SIUE Opens Home Baseball Season at Simmons Baseball Complex
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball will open its home season Tuesday afternoon when Saint Louis visits.
First pitch will come at 4 p.m. It was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. SIUE is 5-5 this season while Saint Louis comes in at 6-4.
This is the 53rd meeting in the series. SIUE holds a 28-24 edge in the all-time series.
SIUE lefthander David Llorens(0-0) will oppose Saint Louis righty Scott Youngbrandt (0-1).
The game will air on 88.7 the Sound and online at www.siuecougarnetwork.com. Live stats are available at SIUEStats.com.
