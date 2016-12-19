EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business’s graduate specialization in business analytics has been tabbed 9th in the nation by Online MBA Today.

The Top 30 Online MBA Programs in Business Analytics 2017 list ranked programs based on five criteria: tuition cost, accreditation, early career salary, prestige and overall graduation rates.

“The SIUE MBA is a value-added program for students. We provide a high-quality program and faculty, competitive tuition, more than 40 years of AACSB accreditation, the highest accreditation available to business schools, and a high graduation rate for part-time programs,” said Janice Joplin, PhD, associate dean for academic affairs in the SIUE School of Business.

SIUE’s business analytics specialization focuses on the development of applied skills relevant for business professionals involved with data-driven decision processes.

“Business analytics permeates the everyday lives of consumers and businesses,” Joplin added. “Job candidates with business analytics skills are in high demand as analytics plays an increasingly important role in everyday business operations for companies.”

The specialization is available for all School of Business graduate programs, including the MBA, accountancy, marketing research, computer management and information systems, and economics and finance. It includes 18 credit hours in quantitative methods, information fundamentals, business intelligence and analytics, and applied analytical methods and data management.

For more information, visit siue.edu/business-analytics.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

