EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is providing options for Lindenwood University-Belleville (LUB) students, who are interested in transferring during the 2020 academic year after courses are discontinued at the LUB campus.

“SIUE is providing transfer credit for Lindenwood-Belleville students and an opportunity for those students to complete their studies in the Metro East in an affordable manner,” said Scott Belobrajdic, EdD, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “We’re developing course equivalency guides for Lindenwood courses. Admissions counselors are prepared to assist Lindenwood-Belleville students with their questions.”

SIUE has developed an online resource for LUB students that confirms exactly how their courses transfer: siue.edu/lindenwood-belleville .

The application fee is being waived for LUB students who visit SIUE. Daily campus tours are available or students may attend Transfer Visit Day on Friday, July 12, where representatives from key offices across campus, including Admissions, Financial Aid, Transfer Center, University Housing and Academic Advising, will be available to meet with LUB students. For more information, visit siue.edu/visit.

SIUE is a transfer-friendly school, as approximately 40 percent of new students transfer to SIUE from another school. Visit siue.edu/transfer to learn more.

Prospective transfer students may apply online at siue.edu/apply, and the fall 2020 application will be available online in August. For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at 618-650-3705 or admissions@siue.edu.

