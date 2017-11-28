EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumnus Adam Schneider has been connected to the University since he was an undergraduate studying biology and pitching for the Cougars baseball team. A Nokomis native, he first chose SIUE for its proximity, but it soon became his home away from home as he advanced through academia.

Schneider earned a bachelor’s in biological sciences with a specialization in medical science in 2008. He went on to achieve a bachelor’s in nursing in 2010 and a master’s in nurse anesthesia (CRNA) in 2015 from the SIUE School of Nursing.

Now, a healthcare leader and entrepreneur, he is pursuing his post-master’s doctor of nursing practice (DNP) at SIUE. He is also a lecturer in the nurse anesthesia program.

“Each subsequent trip back to school to further my education at SIUE has been a product of my past positive experiences at the University,” Schneider explained. “I love the school, the people and the Edwardsville community. The educators at SIUE have been exceptional, the anesthesia program specifically has been an unbelievable success.”

“I love that I am now helping develop future CRNAs to their full scope of practice, so they can provide high quality care to their patients and communities,” he added.

His passion for nursing was ignited by his mother Pat. A nurse practitioner herself and preceptor for SIUE’s FNP program, she has been Schneider’s guide, advocate and role model, vigorously fostering and celebrating his professional achievements.

“I am eternally grateful for my mother opening my eyes to the wonderful career of a CRNA,” he said. “I have a passion for my job and my patients, and would not have been able to experience it without her guidance. She is the most dedicated, thoughtful, compassionate and thorough nurse I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.”

Schneider provides anesthesia services for Paris Community Hospital, a critical access hospital. He provides acute and chronic pain management services along with a vascular access program. Additionally, Schneider owns the American Academy of CRNAs, a CRNA education and employment database company, with fellow CRNA and SIUE alumnus Joe Grazaitis.

“The goal of the American Academy of CRNAs is twofold: provide high-quality educational opportunities for CRNAs and help support more cost-effective coverage for hospitals’ temporary anesthesia needs. We are a database company that links hospitals and CRNAs together directly based on availability and willingness to work.”

His desire to be an industry leader and provide more cost-effective healthcare has driven him to pursue both continued education and start his company.

“It’s important for me to push my nursing education to the highest level,” Schneider said. “Our nursing profession needs leaders to help guide practice and increase patient safety, and having my DNP will help me continue this path.”

Schneider emphasizes the future of nursing is bright. He is eager to play a role in the continued enhancement and advancement of the healthcare industry.

Photo: SIUE alumnus Adam Schneider.

