EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s American Concrete Institute student chapter has earned the designation of an ACI Excellent University for 2016. The award recognizes exceptional student participation in ACI-related activities.

“The School of Engineering Department of Construction has always fully supported the SIUE ACI student chapter activities,” said Anne Werner, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Construction and student advisor for the SIUE student chapter. “We are happy our students have this opportunity to be recognized for their hard work and enthusiastic efforts.”

Chapter members during 2016 who contributed toward the achievement of this award include Blake Grinestaff, Austin Barton, Adam Jones, Brian Upchurch, Jordan Lampe, Nick Witherell, Josh Wilson, Bradley Verdun, Stephen Schaab, and Yelena Moton.

“The members of the SIUE ACI student chapter are a great group of people dedicated to learning everything there is to know about concrete,” explained Germantown native Jordan Lampe, current chapter president and senior majoring in construction management. “ACI has allowed us to network with professionals throughout the construction industry. Our goal is to obtain as much knowledge as we can through academic resources, so we can become successful professionals upon graduation. ”According to Werner, the SIUE ACI student chapter is open to all students, regardless of their major field of study. Interested students are encouraged to join and engage in this academic and experiential learning opportunity. In all, 26 universities nationwide earned the ‘excellent’ designation from the ACI. The ACI Spring 2017 Concrete Convention and Exposition will be held Sunday, March 26 in Detroit

