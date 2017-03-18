ALTON - A fundraiser for Southern Illinois University’ music students is set for 11:30 to p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Old Bakery Beer Co., 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton.

Music will be performed by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students.

A total of 25 percent of all beer sales will be donated for scholarships for SIUE music students. No initiation is needed for the event.

The Friends of Music is a volunteer organization that supports the SIUE Department of Music. Proceeds benefit the SIUE Friends of Music Scholarship Fund.

Kathy Mendelsohn, a spokesperson for the Friends of Music, said Old Bakery Beer is very community oriented and this is just another example.

“Higher ed has really been struggling with funding and this helps out a lot,” she said.

Mendelsohn mentioned one of the highlights of the day will be SIUE jazz students performing.

