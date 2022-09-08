SIUE (2-1-1, 0-0 MVC)

at Western Illinois (0-2-1, 0-0 Summit)

Fri., Sep. 9, 4:30 p.m. CT

Live stats: goleathernecks.com/sidearmstats/msoc

Live video: ESPN+

LAST TIME: SIUE used a three-goal outburst in the second half to coast to a 5-1 home win over Southern Indiana Monday at Korte Stadium. Four different players scored for SIUE.

FIVE ALIVE: SIUE's five goals against USI were the Cougars' most in a game since returning to Division I in 2008 and the first since a 5-0 win over Wisconsin-Parkside in September 2007.

SQUAD GOALS: SIUE leads the Missouri Valley Conference in goals scored with nine which ranks 28th Nationally. The Cougars are second to Evansville in total points scored with 26, which ranks 36th in the NCAA.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Pau Palacin earned Offensive Player of the Week honors in the MVC Sep. 6 after scoring three goals, including two game winners, against Lindenwood and Southern Indiana.

NEWCOMERS: Both of SIUE's goals on opening weekend were scored by newcomers to the team. Transfer Ignacio Abeal Pou netted his first for SIUE in the loss at LMU while freshman Will Harris found the back of the net against CSUN.

