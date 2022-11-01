THE COUGARS: Snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 1-0 win at Bradley. The Cougars matched their season high with 18 shots in the game.

CONFERENCE CALL: SIUE will be the No. 6 seed for next week's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Article continues after sponsor message

FIVE ALIVE: SIUE's five goals against USI were the Cougars' most in a game since returning to Division I in 2008 and the first since a 5-0 win over Wisconsin-Parkside in September 2007.

SQUAD GOALS: SIUE is fourth in the MVC with 16 goals scored. The Cougars are fifth in total points in the league with 47.

SERIES STUFF: Missouri State has won the last three meetings in the series, including a 3-0 win Oct. 19 in Springfield, Mo. The 3-0 win was the largest margin of victory for MSU in the series. The Bears peppered SIUE with 34 shots, a season high for a Cougar oppponent.

BETWEEN THE PIPES: Eric Bauche and Sam Gomez have split time in goal this year. Bauche has a 1.29 goals against average, which is fifth in the league. His three shutouts are sixth. Gomez has a 1.43 goals against average and earned his first shutout Saturday at Bradley.