SIUE Men's Soccer Plays Host to Bears in Final Home Contest
vs. No. 16 Missouri State (9-1-4, 5-0-2 MVC)
Wed., Nov. 2, 6 p.m.
Live stats: SIUEStats.com
Live video: ESPN+
THE COUGARS: Snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 1-0 win at Bradley. The Cougars matched their season high with 18 shots in the game.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
CONFERENCE CALL: SIUE will be the No. 6 seed for next week's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
FIVE ALIVE: SIUE's five goals against USI were the Cougars' most in a game since returning to Division I in 2008 and the first since a 5-0 win over Wisconsin-Parkside in September 2007.
SQUAD GOALS: SIUE is fourth in the MVC with 16 goals scored. The Cougars are fifth in total points in the league with 47.
SERIES STUFF: Missouri State has won the last three meetings in the series, including a 3-0 win Oct. 19 in Springfield, Mo. The 3-0 win was the largest margin of victory for MSU in the series. The Bears peppered SIUE with 34 shots, a season high for a Cougar oppponent.
BETWEEN THE PIPES: Eric Bauche and Sam Gomez have split time in goal this year. Bauche has a 1.29 goals against average, which is fifth in the league. His three shutouts are sixth. Gomez has a 1.43 goals against average and earned his first shutout Saturday at Bradley.