BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - The SIUE men's golf team are winners of the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference Team Academic Achievement Awards.Seven SIUE men's golfers were named to the OVC's Commissioner's Honor Roll Monday: TJ Baker, Tanner Collins, Alex Eickhoff, Brady Kaufmann, Luke Ludwig, Presley Mackelburg, and Anthony Ruthey.

The OVC Team Academic Achievement Awards, which are presented annually in each Conference-sponsored sport to the member institution's team with the greatest percentage of its eligible student-athletes who achieved a 3.25 grade point average or higher, were awarded in the league's 17 sports.

Institutional and Team Academic Achievement Awards by Sport
Baseball: Eastern Illinois
Men's Basketball: Morehead State, Southern Indiana
Women's Basketball: Eastern Illinois
Beach Volleyball: Morehead State
Men's Cross Country: Little Rock
Women's Cross Country: Southern Indiana
Football: Lindenwood
Men's Golf: SIUE
Women's Golf: Tennessee Tech
Rifle: Morehead State
Women's Soccer: Southeast Missouri
Softball: Eastern Illinois
Men's Tennis: Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech
Women's Tennis: Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri
Men's Track and Field: Southeast Missouri
Women's Track and Field: Southern Indiana
Women's Volleyball: Morehead State

