SIUE Men's Basketball/Ohio Valley Conference Announces Cougars Basketball Schedule Changes
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball and the Ohio Valley Conference have announced new schedule adjustments for the Cougars.
Monday's (Jan. 11) scheduled game against Eastern Illinois at First Community Arena will be pushed back to Tuesday (Jan. 12) with a 6 p.m. tipoff.
The Cougars will face Austin Peay Mon., Feb. 1 with a 2 p.m. tipoff. That game was originally scheduled for this past Thursday (Jan. 7).
Saturday's postponed game against Murray State has been rescheduled for Tues., Feb. 9 with a 2 p.m. tipoff at First Community Arena.
All of SIUE's postponed games have now been rescheduled.