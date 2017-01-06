Complete Game Notes

SIUE (5-11, 0-2 OVC) at
Morehead State (5-10, 1-1 OVC)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Sat., Jan. 7, 3:15 p.m. CT
Johnson Arena
Morehead, Kentucky

TV: None
Radio: 88-7 the Sound (Joe Pott) 

Article continues after sponsor message

OPENING TIP
SIUE opened its sixth Ohio Valley Conference season Saturday. The Cougars have a 29-53 overall record in OVC play. SIUE is 8-33 all-time in OVC road games. 

SOPHOMORE SEASON 
SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is 11-33 as the Cougars' head coach. 

LAST TIME
SIUE men's dropped to 0-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play, falling 78-61 on the road at Eastern Kentucky Thursday. SIUE built an eight-point advantage, leading 26-18 after a pair of free throws from Keenan Simmons with 9:59 to play in the first half. The Cougars knocked down nine of their first 15 attempts from the field (60 percent), but as it turned out a Tre Harris three-pointer with 10:36 to play before halftime was the last shot the Cougars would hit from the field until after the break.SIUE missed its final 15 attempts in the first half, and EKU took a 37-30 lead into halftime.

SERIES STUFF
Tonight is the ninth meeting between the two schools. Morehead State has a 7-1 advantage in the series. SIUE has never won at Morehead State. The Eagle have won five straight in the series. 

More like this:

Cougars Softball Squad Blanks Furman To Close Out Crimson Classic
Mar 4, 2025
SIUE Completes Season Sweep with Win at Western Illinois, Collinsville's Ray'Sean Taylor Nets 23 Points For Cougars
Feb 4, 2025
Collinsville Native Ray'Sean Taylor's Explosive Night Key To SIUE's Road Success
Feb 24, 2025
SIUE'S Ray'Sean Taylor, A Collinsville Native, Named Player Of Year In OVC
Mar 4, 2025
Collinsville Native Ray'Sean Taylor Shines Again With 24-Point Performance, Propels Cougars To OVC Title Game
Mar 8, 2025

 