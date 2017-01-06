Complete Game Notes

SIUE (5-11, 0-2 OVC) at

Morehead State (5-10, 1-1 OVC)

Sat., Jan. 7, 3:15 p.m. CT

Johnson Arena

Morehead, Kentucky

TV: None

Radio: 88-7 the Sound (Joe Pott)

OPENING TIP

SIUE opened its sixth Ohio Valley Conference season Saturday. The Cougars have a 29-53 overall record in OVC play. SIUE is 8-33 all-time in OVC road games.

SOPHOMORE SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is 11-33 as the Cougars' head coach.

LAST TIME

SIUE men's dropped to 0-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play, falling 78-61 on the road at Eastern Kentucky Thursday. SIUE built an eight-point advantage, leading 26-18 after a pair of free throws from Keenan Simmons with 9:59 to play in the first half. The Cougars knocked down nine of their first 15 attempts from the field (60 percent), but as it turned out a Tre Harris three-pointer with 10:36 to play before halftime was the last shot the Cougars would hit from the field until after the break.SIUE missed its final 15 attempts in the first half, and EKU took a 37-30 lead into halftime.

SERIES STUFF

Tonight is the ninth meeting between the two schools. Morehead State has a 7-1 advantage in the series. SIUE has never won at Morehead State. The Eagle have won five straight in the series.

