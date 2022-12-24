

EDWARDSVILLE – For the first time since 2012, SIUE men's basketball will play a home game for a national television audience. The Cougars' January 5 game against Tennessee State at First Community Arena has been selected for the Ohio Valley Conference television package.

The game is the first of nine televised OVC contests and will appear on ESPNews. The tipoff time has been adjusted to 6 p.m. to accommodate the broadcast.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 9-4, the Cougars are off to their best start since the 2006-07 team also started 9-4. The nine nonconference wins are the most for SIUE at the Division I level.

The women's game also scheduled for Jan. 5 against Tennessee State will now tip at 3 p.m.