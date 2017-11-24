Complete Game Notes

SIUE Cougars (1-3, 0-0 OVC)

vs. Creighton (4-1, 0-0 Big East)

Sat., Nov. 25, 3:30 p.m.

CenturyLink Center Omaha (17,352)

Omaha, Nebraska

TV: FOX Sports 2 (Steve Physioc, Nick Bahe)

Radio: 88-7 the Sound (Joe Pott)

Live Video: foxsportsgo.com

Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

Stats: SIUEStats.com

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY

The 2017-18 season marks the 50th season of SIUE men's basketball. The men's basketball program began with the 1967-68 season, the first of three under the late Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Harry Gallatin.



THIRD SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his third season at the helm of the Cougars. The native of Edwardsville, Illinois, is 13-49 in two seasons in charge.

LAST TIME

Western Illinois senior Dalan Ancrum scored a game-high 34 points including the game-winning three-pointer with 2.1 seconds to play as the Leathernecks downed the Cougars 69-67 Wednesday at Vadalabene Center. SIUE had a chance at the buzzer, but Daniel Kinchen's three-point attempt from the left wing just rimmed out.

SIUE had taken a 67-66 lead when Bill Awet tipped in a rebound with 18 seconds left. Kinchen led SIUE with a career-high 24 points. He connected on 6 of 14 three-point attempts, drilling six triples for the second consecutive game. Jalen Henry added 18 points and a team-best eight rebounds for the Cougars.



SERIES STUFF

Tonight is the first meeting between SIUE and Creighton in men's basketball.

