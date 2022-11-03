EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball showed a versatile offense and a stout defense Wednesday, overwhelming Eureka 110-54 in exhibition play at First Community Arena.

SIUE combined to shoot 60 percent (42-70) overall and 42 percent (10-24) from three-point range.

"Obviously we had success and we jumped on them early," SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said. "But I liked and appreciated the way our guys approached every play. We kept attacking. We were playing the right way. There was good energy and communication."

Jalen Hodge scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures. Hodge was 6 for 7 from the field. Damarco Minor (14), Jonathan Kurtas (13), Dorion Staples (11) and Lamar Wright (11) each also scored in double figures for the Cougars.

"We did what we were supposed to do," Barone said. "Our guys played within themselves today. The big guys went down low and took advantage of their size. The guards moved the ball and stepped in and knocked some shots down when they needed to."

The Cougars exploited the Red Devils for 56 points in the paint and forced 24 Eureka turnovers which led to 34 SIUE points.

"I thought our defensive rotations and ball pressure set the tone," Barone added. "When you have an advantage in certain areas you have to use the advantage in those areas, and we did that tonight."

Eureka was led by Cody Baer's 10 points.

SIUE opens the regular season Monday when Harris-Stowe comes to Edwardsville for a 7 p.m. game.

