BOSTON, Mass. – SIUE men's basketball redshirt-sophomore Ray'Sean Taylor (Collinsville, Illinois) has landed on the Watch List for the 2022-23 Lou Henson National Player of the Year award as announced on Tuesday by CollegeSportsInsider.com.

The award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.

Taylor leads SIUE in scoring at 13.0 points per game. He is third on the team in rebounding at 4.2 per contest and third in assists at 2.0 per game. He has helped the Cougars to a 4-2 record through the first six games.

As one of two Ohio Valley Conference players on the list, Taylor is joined by UT Martin's Parker Stewart. Taylor is the first-ever SIUE player to appear on the watch list.

Henson is the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history with 423 victories. During his 21 seasons (1975-1996), Henson led the Fighting Illini to 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 1989.

Henson, who is also the all-time winningest coach in New Mexico State history with 289 victories, is one of only 11 coaches to take two different schools to the NCAA Final Four. His teams have made 19 NCAA appearances and four NIT appearances.

Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Independents, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast.

