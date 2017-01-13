SIUE men's basketball home game against Murray State on Saturday night still on as planned

Complete Game Notes

SIUE (5-13, 0-4 OVC) vs.

Murray State (9-9, 3-1 OVC)

Sat., Jan. 14, 7 p.m.

Vadalabene Center

Edwardsville, Illinois

TV: FOX Sports Midwest (Scott Warmann, Joe Pott)

Radio: 88-7 the Sound (T.J. Weber)

OPENING TIP

This is the second consecutive season that SIUE has dropped its first four Ohio Valley Conference games. Last year the Cougars began the OVC season 0-5.

SOPHOMORE SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is 11-35 as the Cougars' head coach.

LAST TIME

A furious second-half rally wasn't quite enough to propel the SIUE men's basketball team to a league win Thursday. Austin Peay held off the Cougars 83-81 in overtime before 1,057 fans at the Vadalabene Center. The Cougars, who trailed 33-16 with four minutes remaining in the first half, 35-25 at half and 68-56 with less than three minutes in the game, used a ferocious comeback to knot things at 70-all. SIUE embarked on a 9-0 run to start it, then tied things on Keenan Simmons' basket with six seconds to play.

SERIES STUFF

Tonight is the 19th meeting between the two teams. It is the second-most meetings between SIUE and an another OVC member. The Racers have won the last five in the series.