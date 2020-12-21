SIUE Men's Basketball Game For Monday Night Canceled Because Of COVID
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball game with Eastern Illinois, scheduled for Monday at First Community Arena has been postponed in accordance with Ohio Valley Conference Covid-19 protocols.
The two teams currently are working together to reschedule the game.
SIUE will next be in action Jan. 2 when Jacksonville State comes to Edwardsville.