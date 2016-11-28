BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE's Christian Ellis has earned his second consecutive men's basketball  Freshman of the Week award from the Ohio Valley Conference.

Ellis added two more double-digit scoring games to his ledger with 13 points on the road at Arkansas State and 10 to help SIUE to a home win against IUPUI.

The native of Oakland, California, was three-for-three at the free throw line and added three assists and four rebounds at Arkansas State. He collected four assists and two rebounds against IUPUI in a game-high 31 minutes of work.

Ellis and the Cougars are on the road for a Monday matchup at Grand Canyon. Tip is set for 8 p.m. CT.

